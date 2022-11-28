With the latest Commission of Enquiry into the Paria tragedy and all the brouhaha, angst and surreal things unfolding, we have to pause and ask ourselves what will become of this?
There have been several Commissions of Enquiry over the years formed to probe and gather facts/truth in cases of alleged improprieties, misconduct and serious criminal behaviour. All the Commissions of Enquiry saw commissioners appointed by the President of the Republic on advice from the Cabinet pursuant to the powers under Section 2 of the Commissions of Enquiry Act. Has anyone paused and asked the status of recourse taken after the findings of these CoE? Have the taxpayers gotten value for money? What has happened after all these CoE’s? We may need a Commission of Enquiry to investigate the outcomes of every Commission of Enquiry formed.
Let us travel down memory lane and those with good memories could help educate the public on what became of the following or maybe the Police Service or the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions could provide some education:--
(1) Report of the Commission of Enquiry Into the Oil Industry of Trinidad and Tobago 1963-1964
(2) Report of the Commission of Enquiry into the operation and delivery of public health care services in Trinidad and Tobago
(3) In 1977 there was a Report of the Commission of Enquiry Into All Aspects of Tenure of Building, Land in Trinidad and Tobago, Including the Complaints, Hardships, Problems and Other Incidents Arising From the Letting of “Building Land” in Trinidad and Tobago. This Commission of Enquiry was initiated by the then Government of the day.
(4) Report of the Commission of Enquiry into the Functioning of the Elections and Boundaries Commission of T&T May 31, 2002)
(5) The Commission of Enquiry into the Construction Sector in T&T and UDECOTT was chaired by Professor John Uff QC, hence its title. The Uff Commission held its first public hearing on Monday January 12, 2009 and these were anxiously awaited by those interested citizens and construction industry stakeholders .
(6) The report from the Commission of Enquiry, appointed to probe the failure of regional insurance conglomerate, Colonial Life Insurance Company (CLICO), was handed over to then President Anthony Carmona on June 22, 2016, by secretary of the Commission, Judith Gonzalez. In presenting the report, Gonzalez said the findings were “fundamentally deficient” and was starkly shown up by the autocratic style of the management of CLICO and the CLF Group generally, by its business model, which is found to be seriously flawed; and by the cavalier manner it treated attempts by the Inspector of Financial Institutions to deploy such limited regulatory control tools, as were then available and ignored, to a large extent, the recommendations as to management of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), the corporate auditors of the CLF Group and of CLICO.
On the need to reform the Commission of Enquiry Act, in relation to witness compellability, the report noted that although a commissioner was empowered as a High Court judge, to order a witness to appear to give evidence, “failure to comply does not amount to an offence analogous to contempt of court, which can be punished by the judge. Instead, the available sanction for breach of such an order involves prosecution in a Magistrate’s Court.“The maximum sentence upon conviction is a fine of TT$2,000 dollars a punishment of practically no deterrent effect.”It said the Commission was denied the benefit of hearing evidence from four key witnesses involved in the management of the CLF Group, “whose evidence would have been highly material to its findings.”
(7) On September 7, 2016, Prime Minister Keith Rowley received from the President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the report of the Commission of Enquiry into the Las Alturas residential towers which were built by way of a contract that was awarded throu gh the HDC, having inherited the project from UDeCOTT. A number of towers were built in Morvant and two of the towers failed engineeringly and eventually had to be demolished. The Commission of Inquiry completed its work and submitted the report.
(8) The report on the CoE appointed to enquire into the events surrounding the attempted coup d’état of July 27, 1990 was handed over to then President Anthony Carmona on March 13, 2014, signed by all the Commissioners (Sir David Simmons, Dr Eastlyn McKenzie, Sir Richard Cheltenham, Mrs Diana Mahabir Wyatt and Dr Haffizool Mohammed). Anything happened to the insurrectionists?
The Government of the day should think about setting up a Commission of Enquiry to investigate and probe the state of all the former Commissions of Enquiry.