The defence of a very cruel budget by ministers is nothing more than an insult and an inhumane display of arrogance and ignorance to a submissive population. We should now form a “Trinidad and Tobago Prevention of Cruelty to People” organisation.
Since coming into power this Government has done nothing except target the citizens with one austerity measure after another. Increases in all kinds of taxes, increases in fuel prices, increases in road traffic fines, increases in food prices, closing down of companies and loss of jobs...
Not only have they raised taxes, but they have laughed in our faces while doing so.
Every country is attempting to advance and develop its position and move forward, trying to improve the lives of citizens. In T&T the Government is making backward and retrograde steps. Imagine, in 2022 a minister telling you to go from cars to bicycles, from stoves to coal pot, telling us to stop eating ham and macaroni pies, to stop putting milk in your tea so that your siblings could have, to make sacrifices and make cut-backs. One senior minister asking why should he subsidise inter island-transport for people taking their outside lady to Tobago.
How ridiculous can we get when trying to justify incompetence and ignorance? Ministers are calling on us to make these adjustments while they shamelessly enjoy all they ask us to forego.
Shamfa Cudjoe speaks about sacrifices and about all the grants her Government gave over the years. She forgot to mention the most important grant given to the country since they were “in charge”—the VA-GRANT. Long lines for hampers and a bread. A tin of the cheapest biscuits for healthcare workers.
They compare us with Jamaica and Barbados, and say we are better off. What utter rubbish. They don’t mention the development taking place in these countries, neither do they mention the comfortable standard of living enjoyed. They don’t tell you about these governments working to improve the lives of their citizens.
They don’t mention that many Trinidadians are leaving to go to these same countries to seek jobs and betterment in their lives and that of their families.
In a world making major strides in technology and space travel a real possibility, we are told to go back into the past.
As recent as the 1970s, Dubai, with little or no resources, in the desert, has moved from a fishing village and an unremarkable port to a major commercial and tourism hub in the Middle East. In 1991 there was only one skyscraper in Dubai. Today over 215 beautiful skyscrapers line well kept streets. In 1968 only 13 cars were registered in Dubai. Today millions of luxury cars zip through six-lane highways. Fuel and water are almost the same price. Their economy is diversified and oil accounts for less than one per cent of GDP.
They took nothing and made it into something. People are happy there. Here, this Government has taken a fertile country and made it into nothing in eight short years. People are unhappy.
Dubai has a Ministry of Happiness to take care of their people. People are priority for the leaders. There is zero taxation on income. Singapore is on a similar scenario as Dubai. Here, all our ministries are ministries of sadness. Nothing is working for the benefit of citizens. They would like us to think they care, but they don’t.
They spout fancy quotes and make idiotic comparisons. They lay blame elsewhere for their hapless incompetence. They now want to form a $100 million company to fix potholes when we already have a ministry to handle that. Faris now putting aside money for the same purpose. He says, “Trinidad and Tobago is hurting... it burns us.”
However, it not burning enough, though, for him and his colleagues to make sacrifices of their own. It not burning enough to forego rents and cut-backs on perks and salaries. They waste spending on projects not necessary and not needed at this time. Opening walkovers and community centres that add nothing to ease the burden of suffering citizens.
They forever promising more jobs (so, why take away in the first place?), more planes, more boats, more grants, more allowance and more promises. These promises never materialise. Nothing but empty promises.
They have no vision. They have no heart. They make no sacrifices, but bully us into accepting their ill-conceived and misleading “rationale”. Faris, Shamfa, Manning, Gonzales, Scotland, et al, are out of touch and dancing with the stars.
Billions of dollars have passed through this country and we are nowhere near the Dubais and Singapores and even Guyanas (who laughing now?). We had more resources and plenty more money than these countries. What we don’t have is the quality of leaders and leadership.
So, when this Government comes with sad stories about the economy, the economy or the refinery, the refinery, the refinery or the Covid, the Covid, the Covid, tell them to go drink something and “just get out meh face”.
In T&T, especially in the last eight years, the problem was never, never, never money and resources, or even Covid; the problem was ALWAYS INCOMPETENT LEADERS.