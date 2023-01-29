In recent times, execution-type murders have been committed by gunmen arriving in heavily tinted vehicles with blue internal flashing lights.
One must ask the TTPS to explain why senior officers drive these civilian cars with blacked-out tint and blue flashing lights on the inside, which are used occasionally to circumvent traffic, because it is now a problem for the general public who is unable to distinguish between one of these unmarked officer cars and a criminal car.
Something needs to be done about this very dangerous practice which is now endangering the lives of the general public.
If driving one of these civilian tinted cars is a perk of being a senior officer, that time has passed, as the needs of the nation outweigh a job perk.
Awaiting an explanation from the TTPS.
J Deering
Maraval