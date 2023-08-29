While visiting Port of Spain recently, I could not help but notice once more the homeless and those who are out there every morning looking for some type of support. In many major international cities, this is the norm on a daily basis.
In my humble opinion, we should try our utmost to change what is taking place there. It seems that the ball keeps passing from hand to hand among those responsible. I have heard the argument by someone that if they are not willing to move, there is nothing that can be done. I do not know if that is so to any degree; I am not an expert in this area.
The fact remains that this is pulling down the city, and if we are speaking of more visitors coming to our shores who do enter the city, this is not a pleasant sight to behold.
While I am well aware of the social programmes we have in place, in speaking to some individuals, comments were made about the difficulty of utilising these programmes.
Also, from my observation, looking at the money given and comparing it with the cost of living in Trinidad and Tobago, it is like pocket change. This is just being honest and truthful.
You may say, “Get a job.” I am tired of citizens complaining of being unable to find employment; we see it over and over on the news. A massive job-creation drive for all levels of our citizenry is needed.
Many do not like to hear this, but poverty in any country is one of the causes of crime in that country. Now, that is not the only thing that is a driving factor when it comes to crime in a country; there are many other factors.
At this point, I would like to take the opportunity to thank those organisations, NGOs, religious bodies, and individuals who consistently reach out to the unfortunate in our society. We will always have the poor amongst us but, more importantly, those who can be charitable towards them.
The population of the needy is growing, and our Creator is looking at our response towards them. Let us continue looking at ways and means by which we can improve on what we are doing.
What is even sadder is the fact that children are all in this, going without a proper meal when the day comes.
Let’s do it together—bettering lives, remembering the less fortunate in our society, and making T&T a better place for all.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan