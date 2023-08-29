While visiting Port of Spain recently, I could not help but notice once more the homeless and those who are out there every morning looking for some type of support. In many major international cities, this is the norm on a daily basis.

In my humble opinion, we should try our utmost to change what is taking place there. It seems that the ball keeps passing from hand to hand among those responsible. I have heard the argument by someone that if they are not willing to move, there is nothing that can be done. I do not know if that is so to any degree; I am not an expert in this area.

The fact remains that this is pulling down the city, and if we are speaking of more visitors coming to our shores who do enter the city, this is not a pleasant sight to behold.

While I am well aware of the social programmes we have in place, in speaking to some individuals, comments were made about the difficulty of utilising these programmes.

Also, from my observation, looking at the money given and comparing it with the cost of living in Trinidad and Tobago, it is like pocket change. This is just being honest and truthful.

You may say, “Get a job.” I am tired of citizens complaining of being unable to find employment; we see it over and over on the news. A massive job-creation drive for all levels of our citizenry is needed.

Many do not like to hear this, but poverty in any country is one of the causes of crime in that country. Now, that is not the only thing that is a driving factor when it comes to crime in a country; there are many other factors.

At this point, I would like to take the opportunity to thank those organisations, NGOs, religious bodies, and individuals who consistently reach out to the unfortunate in our society. We will always have the poor amongst us but, more importantly, those who can be charitable towards them.

The population of the needy is growing, and our Creator is looking at our response towards them. Let us continue looking at ways and means by which we can improve on what we are doing.

What is even sadder is the fact that children are all in this, going without a proper meal when the day comes.

Let’s do it together—bettering lives, remembering the less fortunate in our society, and making T&T a better place for all.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

In the jaws of the drug trade

In the jaws of the drug trade

In the space of the past three months, cocaine valued at an estimated quarter-billion dollars has landed in Trinidad.

In May, the police intercepted a massive shipment of 168 kilogrammes of cocaine in Chaguaramas with an estimated value of $234 million. Then last week, a bag with 36 packets of cocaine washed ashore on the western side of bpTT’s Guayaguayare compound. The police estimated its street value to be over $21 million and believe the find was part of a much larger shipment. There have been reports that other packets of cocaine as well as US currency were found in nearby waters around the same time by individuals who kept them.

Caricom and new BRICS

Caricom and new BRICS

It is lazy, as too much of the ­early analysis has done, to frame the expansion of the BRICS group as an emerging East-West contest in which the new entrants are essentially lining up behind China and Russia and twisting the tails of the United States and its allies.

Misconceptions about crime

The effort to solve crime has gone cold, possibly because the law enforcers have taken a wrong turn.

• Only the people who do wrong, get caught and convicted, are criminals.

There are many criminals walking among us who have exploited the loopholes of the law and evaded conviction.

Beyond the autism spectrum

Understandably, the headlines involving Caribbean Airlines (CAL) have been concentrated on the “sick-out” by its pilots. For the period 2015-2018, CAL has been in wage negotiations with the Trinidad and Tobago Airline Pilots Association (TALPA).

Added to the chaos caused by some 37 flights being cancelled was the social media post by Mr Rishi Ramoutar. He claimed that while travelling from Tobago to Trinidad with his family—which included his autistic three-year-old daughter—a cabin crew member, the pilot and airport security, were insensitive to his daughter’s special needs.

Reflect...then celebrate

I reside in Australia and have been trying to campaign to change the way Australia observes its national day.

Instead of it just being a celebration of Australia, I’m proposing that the morning be set aside for reflection and discussion of the mistakes that Australia has made over the years; and the afternoon, a celebration of the positive things Australia has done as a country.

Why the DNA delay in T&T?

The family of Rishi Khemchan is awaiting the results of the DNA test and his remains for closure.

He drowned in January and his body was handed over to the forensic authorities on March 10, 2023.

Today, the family is still waiting on the DNA results.