There was an article in the Sunday Express of March 1 which highlighted the uncontrolled occupation of the Toco beachfront and destruction of the beach as valid reasons why there should be no port project.
The beach area that is occupied for commercial use is not the same location where the port will be built. The assessment of the situation of the condition of the beach is shared by many visitors. However, most of the salient points raised confirm the need for a proper developmental plan for the Toco area including the establishment of a port.
There is a lot of evidence to show that major underdevelopment of this region has persisted for the last 70 years. This is evident in the lack of commercial activities mainly through the decline in agriculture and devastating migration of the population to greener pastures.
If properly planned, the Toco port can be the catalyst for growth and development offering various economic opportunities involving ecotourism, revitalisation of the agriculture sector, more housing opportunities and better infrastructure.
People usually make decisions or come to conclusions based on the facts or information in their possession but sometimes they decide just on perceptions. Many in the national community may not be aware that over 20 years ago there was a proposal for the development of the lighthouse area and the beachfront as a three-phase tourism project.
There was a comprehensive plan, which Lennox Charlerie (now deceased) as chairman of a sub-committee, together with about 20 persons who were all living in nearby villages developed over a period of months. There are over 30 individuals including about 12 government officials (at the time) who, if still alive, can verify that such a document really existed (exists).
The plan:
• Phase one—The development of the lighthouse area as a national park.
• Phase two—The establishment of an enhanced parking area and camping facilities on the old landing strip at Galera Point.
• Phase three—The establishment of a tourism facility which was going to provide booths for the sale of local foods and handicraft, which were being produced by the vibrant women’s groups, and also offer other first class services for visitors.
Work had started on the first phase of the project with the refurbishment of the lighthouse, installation of park benches and the use of a large rope as a safety device around the perimeter of the location.
The project died a natural death when, as I usually say, “politics play ole mas with plans, projects and even policies”.
Another important point raised in the article is the lack of trained persons from the area to hold meaningful positions if the Toco port should become a reality. This is an assumption made on limited information.
I have tried not to name persons because I do not know if they would like their names to be mentioned publicly but there are numerous examples of people who are well qualified. The Toco area has produced an expert in the petroleum field who was also a permanent secretary of a ministry.
There are also persons well placed in the hospitality industry, some even plying their trade in Europe. I have always kept in touch with hundreds of my ex-students (Toco Composite) and many of them have been trained in numerous fields and are working in top positions not only in Trinidad but in countries around the world. There is a young lady who is trained in port management; however, I am not proposing that she be the port’s manager.
There is also a commercial pilot who even flew a small plane from America to Trinidad to bring his family to visit his mother and other relatives. Engineering and environmental studies have also been very popular areas of tertiary level training. There are people who attended Sangre Grande’s North Eastern College and are now medical doctors.
I agree with the idea that a more deliberate effort could be made to educate people in the Toco region about the opportunities that would become available with the operations of the port. This conversation should have been taking place years ago; however, I am not a politician.
Other people have asked the question if it was only at Toco they decided “to build a monster port and all the others are just ports”. I have tried to find out from some of my friends why the information about how all the other ports have destroyed the environment and the island is not shared with the populace. I always remember William Munro and the Big Tent and what is now Movie Towne. Like Chalkdust once sang “I in town too long”.
There is so much that can be said but I reluctantly wrote this letter. There are other persons who can do this; I am not sure I want to do it again. I need to concentrate on my cultural research projects.