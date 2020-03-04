In “The creature that ate the blue lagoon” published on February 9, Mark Meredith looked at how Toco as we know it will vanish, consumed by a monster port the Keith Rowley Government is determined to build, no matter the consequences. Those consequences, say critics, will negatively impact the social fabric of Toco, its environment, biodiversity and tourism; potential golden eggs for this region of Trinidad smashed for an omelette of political opportunism and scrambled priorities. However, there is another way. Here’s what he found...