Please permit me the luxury to brag when I say that “mothers are special in so many ways”. This is in no way putting down fathers.
Judging from what I have experienced in my own life and what I have observed in our beautiful country of Trinidad and Tobago, I am compelled to see these “dynamic women” as being a godsend, performing a very significant role and, on many occasions, going beyond the call of duty. How they do it is a mystery to me, and I know there are others who would say the same.
Ever so often, we seem to see these gems just taking care of the home, doing as many chores as their strength would allow. I believe we all need to look again, especially us men, for that has changed drastically over the decades.
As we celebrate Mother’s Day in sweet T&T, we will join many other countries in honouring mothers. While we do so, it will be a wonderful thing if we could reflect once more on the many responsibilities these beautiful women perform. By doing this, we can have a renewed appreciation for them.
They are no longer just housewives, but millions of them are out there from dusk to dawn, being seen almost everywhere in the working environment, providing for their families just as men and doing a fantastic job at it.
Our mothers fill the seat in the home as budgeters, investors, teachers, councillors, lovers, doctors, prayer warriors, protectors and correction officers, just to name a few of these important functions.
Even when she is a single mom, with grace, she takes full responsibility for providing for her family. I have seen many single moms stand in the gap, ensuring all in their charge become excellent individuals.
She is like a superwoman, with an energy that is unexplainable, put there by God so that when pressure is applied, she goes into overdrive with ease, and makes that which seems impossible—light work.
Words cannot express the thankfulness that should be shown to you, mothers. This world is a far better place because of your presence and input in the home and society at large. Have a beautiful day, and God’s richest blessings always. Stay strong. We love you dearly.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan