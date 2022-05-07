Please permit me the luxury to brag when I say that “mothers are special in so many ways”. This is in no way putting down fathers.

Judging from what I have experienced in my own life and what I have observed in our beautiful country of Trinidad and Tobago, I am compelled to see these “dynamic women” as being a godsend, performing a very significant role and, on many occasions, going beyond the call of duty. How they do it is a mystery to me, and I know there are others who would say the same.

Ever so often, we seem to see these gems just taking care of the home, doing as many chores as their strength would allow. I believe we all need to look again, especial­ly us men, for that has changed drastically over the decades.

As we celebrate Mother’s Day in sweet T&T, we will join many other countries in honouring mothers. While we do so, it will be a wonderful thing if we could reflect once more on the many responsibilities these beautiful women perform. By doing this, we can have a renewed appreciation for them.

They are no longer just housewives, but millions of them are out there from dusk to dawn, being seen almost everywhere in the working environment, providing for their families just as men and doing a fantastic job at it.

Our mothers fill the seat in the home as budgeters, investors, teachers, councillors, lovers, doctors, prayer warriors, protectors and correction officers, just to name a few of these important functions.

Even when she is a single mom, with grace, she takes full responsibility for providing for her family. I have seen many single moms stand in the gap, ensuring all in their charge become excellent individuals.

She is like a superwoman, with an energy that is unexplainable, put there by God so that when pressure is applied, she goes into overdrive with ease, and makes that which seems impossible—light work.

Words cannot express the thankfulness that should be shown to you, mothers. This world is a far better place because of your pre­sence and input in the home and society at large. Have a beautiful day, and God’s richest blessings always. Stay strong. We love you dearly.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

The desecration of the Shiv Mandir in Carapo is a rare occurrence in a country that has a healthy respect for religious spaces of every kind. The outrage that it has sparked among people of all religious beliefs and those with no religious inclinations at all is testimony of this. We hope the police will understand the implications of this crime, and spare no effort in tracking down the perpetrators and holding them to account.

I am frequently drawn by the direct and uninhibited language of fellow columnist Joanne Paul.

In her commentary last week Monday, Dr Paul treated with our massive diabetes problem. Interestingly, from my perspective, she came to the conclusion that it was time to acknowledge the truth. “Things are bad, bad, bad.” If we want to stop dying prematurely from the state of fat and unhealthy, “step 1 is to accept how bad things are. Step 2, do something about it. Time for step 2”.

“The greatest supporter of the movement is / A young barrister who has made the workers’ struggle his / I’m referring to Adrian Cola Rienzi / Undoubtedly a leader of destiny / Who is working the workers to agi­tate / To eradicate and co-operate.”

Try as you might have done to ignore the launch of three political parties in tiny Trini­dad and Tobago over the past few weeks, you really had to be a recluse or monk to escape the noise emanating from the war zones that politicians occupy.

Our murder figure is racing to over 200 in just over four months. Between 2010 and now, over 5,200 persons have been cut down—the annual rate twice exceeding 500 in this country of 1.3 million people, surpassing New York City with 8.8 million.

“Sad movies always make me cry.”

We all have sound­tracks that mark our lives, some inexplicably. As a pre-teen, I heard a haunting song that I have never forgotten and which appears to be appropriate in today’s Trinidad and Tobago. It told of the sadness of betrayal when the beau of a young woman said to her that he had to work, yet he went to the movie theatre with her best friend. She wept when she witnessed him kissing her rival. These lyrics aptly represent our condition as citizens; our leaders pretend to be at work, but are they? Or are their interests inimical to ours?