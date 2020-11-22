Why are we turning a “blind eye” to the nation’s deaths?
First, for all doubters, re-check from March to present. Suicide, and domestic abuse, they are real!
What have we, as a nation, done, or, are doing?
Take a cue from our Brenda Mohammed, now. She has published three anthologies on this, since. Two on suicide, one on domestic abuse. Seek her help and guidance; we are losing this war.
This present virus has brought headaches for us, now. However, it is not too late; let her show how.
You cannot tell a two-year-old “no”, they rebel. Much less a pre-teen or teenager, we should know.
We saw the rebellion with “online classes”, since. Still, we have not put in place means to deal with this.
Children, most adults, too, cannot be locked away. Who is counselling this group? What is our plan?
We have to get serious with this situation. The need is now! Let us get together on this.
Narendra Rajkumar
Charlieville