Dr Faith B.Yisrael’s admittedly harsh reaction to a call at 6 o’clock on a Saturday morning from a “constituent”, and then her humble public apology, can easily be put down to the unforced error of a caring novice trying her best to serve her people. Except that it wasn’t.
The call was a trap, meant to publicly discredit and ridicule her, Farley Augustine and their associates. B.Yisrael was an easy, high-value target.
The more I read about and consider the incident, the more I sense the hand of one with nothing to lose and everything to gain from scuttling the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP). Just like in The Wizard of Oz, “flying monkeys” abound.
Did he expect that the party he helped build would have to eventually turn on him, and he’d have only himself to blame? Doesn’t really matter because he doesn’t care. A malignant narcissist, he’ll sink the ship if he can’t be the captain.
Blame and responsibility for one’s actions don’t exist in his mirror—only power, control and self-aggrandisement. And when things don’t go his way, he’ll pull the “victim” card and point fingers.
As far as he’s concerned, the PDP was a conduit to more power, just like the Public Services Association (PSA). Now that they’re no longer fit for purpose, he’ll work with and take from whichever group or party will give him more of what he craves.
Newly independent members of the Tobago House of Assembly, I urge you to keep the faith.