With the crisis in Haiti falling to ever-lower depths of horror with each new day, the rest of the world seems unable to formulate a single meaningful response. This includes those of us in the Caribbean.

The international community’s centuries of interference and self-serving actions helped to foment the destabilisation of a society that has now fallen under the boots of militarised gangs. There is now almost no way in which to help millions of Haitian nationals from being crushed on a daily basis.