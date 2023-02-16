New mandate for sugar factory

Now that Government has signalled its intention to sell the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery, with the aim of getting it operating, the same initiative should apply to reopening a sugar-manufacturing operation with a new mandate: conversion of sugar cane to chemicals.

At one time in this country, there were seven sugar factories owned by five major private companies. Caroni Ltd had two factories at Brechin Castle and Usine Ste Madeleine. Gordon Grant & Company had two in Esperanza and Reform. Forres Park operated one in Claxton Bay. HE Robinson operated the Woodford Lodge Sugar Factory, and Trinidad Sugar Estates Ltd operated one at Orange Grove.

Apart from sugar, molasses and rum, there is ethylene that can be derived from sugar cane. From this ethylene can be derived 13 primary organics and 21 secondary agents, together with synthetic rubber, synthetic fibres, resins (paints and adhesives); plastics (film for X-ray, folded articles; plasticiser, solvent absorbent agents; and synthetic detergent raw materials.

All of this was presented as a feasibility study to the government of Trinidad and Tobago by ­Bad­ger Pan American Corporation—a Raytheon Company—just four years after Caroni Ltd was acquired by government from Tate & Lyle. That was in 1979—43 years ago.

Given the tremendous developments in technology and, in particular, biosciences over the past two decades, this is an idea ahead of its time.

Ronald Bhola

Privilege problems

Privilege is one of those words that immediately split public opinion. It’s like caraille. On the one hand, I can say that I feel privileged to have my writing contri­bute to the socio-cultural and intellec­tual history of our country. On the other hand, my articles might be perceived by those who do not have such a privilege as wasting the oppor­tunity to vocalise more pressing concerns such as, say, crime. What we consider privilege and how we choose to react to it—particularly someone else’s perceived privilege—is deeply individual. Yet, it can have nationwide consequences on how we interact with each other.

Failing our children

Each new report on the State’s administration of children’s ­affairs brings new and shocking revelations.

With the population still waiting to hear the Government’s plan for tackling the problems of physical and sexual abuse uncovered by the Justice Jones investigation into State-funded children’s homes, new details are emerging about deteriorating conditions at the Children’s Authority.

Please fix Sam City Avenue

I am pleading with the authorities to fix the road called Sam City Avenue before a serious accident occurs there.

That avenue is off the San Fernando Bypass, at the intersection across from the lights leading to the Gulf View Link Road. The area where the road is in a deplorable state is right in front of the entrance to SuperPharm and First Citizens bank.

Feeble attempt to defend calypso art form

Selwyn Cudjoe has made a feeble attempt at defending the noble art form of calypso as presented by Cro Cro.

Like the Mississippi River, he meanders from Williams then through some present ministers, using Lady Gypsy’s “Political Cemetery”, to Salman Rushdie and Ayatollah Khomeini. He then resurrects the late professor Gordon Rohlehr to give credence to his hyperbolic arguments.

Falling out of love with PDP

The known Progressive Dem­ocratic Patriots (PDP) executive appears to have now totally collapsed on Valentine’s Day 2023.

The Mother of All Carnivals has produced the mother of all political love disintegrations of a promising political entity. All fired up to destroy the hard-to-remove People’s National Movement (PNM) in Trinidad after trouncing the PNM 14-1 in Tobago, the PDP is suddenly suffering love palpitations.