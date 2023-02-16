New mandate for sugar factory

Now that Government has signalled its intention to sell the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery, with the aim of getting it operating, the same initiative should apply to reopening a sugar-manufacturing operation with a new mandate: conversion of sugar cane to chemicals.
At one time in this country, there were seven sugar factories owned by five major private companies. Caroni Ltd had two factories at Brechin Castle and Usine Ste Madeleine. Gordon Grant & Company had two in Esperanza and Reform. Forres Park operated one in Claxton Bay. HE Robinson operated the Woodford Lodge Sugar Factory, and Trinidad Sugar Estates Ltd operated one at Orange Grove.
Apart from sugar, molasses and rum, there is ethylene that can be derived from sugar cane. From this ethylene can be derived 13 primary organics and 21 secondary agents, together with synthetic rubber, synthetic fibres, resins (paints and adhesives); plastics (film for X-ray, folded articles; plasticiser, solvent absorbent agents; and synthetic detergent raw materials.
All of this was presented as a feasibility study to the government of Trinidad and Tobago by Badger Pan American Corporation—a Raytheon Company—just four years after Caroni Ltd was acquired by government from Tate & Lyle. That was in 1979—43 years ago.
Given the tremendous developments in technology and, in particular, biosciences over the past two decades, this is an idea ahead of its time.
Ronald Bhola