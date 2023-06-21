In Parliament last week, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds indicated serious crimes continue to increase, including murders and car thefts, along with continuing home invasions in certain areas.
He said the TTPS, in its attempt to curb these crimes, was now putting together a special team of officers to deal with the gangs behind them.
These kinds of measures using the same people to talk about the same crimes can only yield the same results. It is time to start implementing new measures to combat these crimes.
Everybody knows the two main ingredients of any serious crime are illegal guns and a stolen car with fake number plates. It is simply too easy for anyone to make a fake plate and drive a car with it.
Instead of throwing hundreds of millions of dollars toward the same measures, the Government should be looking towards making it much more difficult for anybody to simply stick on a number plate with double-sided tape and go their merry way to commit crimes.
Licence-plate technology is a very mature field, utilised all around the world. We should be using RFID (radio frequency identification) plates and inspection stickers and cameras with plate detection in hotspots to immediate track cars returning from committing crimes.
The areas where criminals escape to with stolen loot and cars are all well-known.
Furthermore, extensive utilisation of GPS tracking bracelets on repeat offenders and those involved in gang activity should be mandatory. No gang boss wants anybody wearing a tracking bracelet near him, and such an offender will have no choice but to stay within the law once wearing a tracking bracelet.
We cannot keep doing the same things and expecting different results.