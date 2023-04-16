...New minister, renewed hope

Once again I must extend congratulations to Dr Keith Rowley for recognising and rewarding excellence in performance.

Just recently Richie Sookhai was chosen as a senator, and Friday he was made a minister in the Ministry of Works. Everyone knows this is a very prestigious promotion, and working in this ministry is both demanding and taxing.

He will work under another distinguished Indo-Trinidadian, Senator Rohan Sinanan.

With the deplorable state of the nation’s roads, driving has become a game of dodge-the-potholes. In fact, every driver on Trinidad’s roads now has a special skill set that not even the battle-hardened drivers possess—the ability to react to erupting potholes with cat-like reflexes.

I can only hope with an extra minister in this ministry we will see a renewed and aggressive road-repair programme like never before.

Richie has proven himself in the private sector with distinction, and I look forward to his impact in the Ministry or Works.

I am always quick to criticise Dr Rowley on the many missteps in dealing with the Indo-Trinidadian community in particular.

I again must admit to being impressed as he continues to recruit young and vibrant Indians for top-level jobs within his Government.

Serve well, Richie Sookhai; and well done, Dr Rowley.

Pundit Satyanand Maharaj

spiritual head

Satya Anand Ashram

Aranjuez

