AS a longtime advocate for an improved Mosquito Creek (which I once described as a “perennial inconvenience”), I made it my business on the very day it was announced to journey along this newly opened portion of roadway, with high expectations of an exhilarating experience. Unfortunately, this was not to be.
As a seasoned driver, the first thing to strike me was the unusual narrowness of the two lanes servicing heavy traffic from opposite directions, with gleaming crash rails you can almost reach out and touch.