What if, at the behest of my leader, I shot a clandestine videotape of people plotting an alleged crime?
What if, at the behest of my leader, I approached the police? Or, perhaps, they figured it out and approached me?
What if they wanted me to swear an affidavit and this thing would go to court, and I got cold feet?
What if I took in front and approached the people in my videotape? Or, perhaps, they figured it out and approached me?
What if I then made up a cock-and-bull story to save myself, throwing the usual suspects under the bus?
What if I was enticed to be the subject of a new videotape, telling either my story or someone else’s?
Is this Propaganda 101? Has attention been diverted from the original discussion of people plotting an alleged crime? Has a new narrative thread been started of the usual suspects being all up in other people’s business and taking advantage of them? Are we all talking about this now?
How well it has worked.