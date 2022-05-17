The resumption of physical school for the children of Trinidad and Tobago has come with what some are deeming the “new normal” of conflict resolution in our society at large. Some appeared unaffected, while others struggled at ascertaining the source of this colossal habit; where was it bred and cultivated.
School fights have polluted and continue to pollute the schooling landscape by disrupting the standardised learning temperature for effective long-term learning and retention.
The upsurge in fights is not a new trend. What is new is the player involved; social media and the immediate faceless accessibility it offers for individuals who hunger to go “viral”.
This new player in the “game” has access to every social media platform mediating news of the fights—not just on the lips of those involved, but every Tom, Dick, Harry and Harry’s dog who owns a phone. Some even go “live”, and this, inadvertently, ignites an additional thirst for stardom in the players, as they are now on the “world stage”. This is the fame, love and respect this generation now relates to, and craves.
This is an issue that affects all citizens either personally, or later in life when these adolescent fighters become adult fighters whose only standard methodology of conflict resolution is through physical fights.
Children, teenagers included, are experiencing, and wrestling with, how to make sense of the multiple levels of trauma experienced during the pandemic, as some became victims of sexual, mental, physical and psychological abuse at the hands of adults entrusted to safeguard and protect them. These adults are also grappling with their trauma and anxieties.
Families have been confined, or some would even say caged, in their homes for some 820 days during the pandemic; of course, to insulate and safeguard them from the spread of Covid. Inadvertently they became the victims of other home-grown pandemics of their own, coupled with the physical and psychological transformations of teenagers and the emotional roller-coaster associated with this.
This is the consequence of just swinging the gates wide open without any proposal or strategic plan of rehabilitative social integration or mental supportive reinforcement groups for an already debilitating society before the Covid pandemic. “It takes a village to raise a child” is now a taboo statement echoed when children mirror the practices handed down and taught to them.
Children are empty vessels—“tabula rasa”, according to British philosopher John Locke. The village, community and society are reaping the consequences of what was or was not taught. On a lot of occasions, you would hear the ramifications of how tough life was growing up in old Trinidad and Tobago, and the things they did not have. This disgust and animosity towards the “hard life” provided by the older generation parents now generate a “modern” variety of parents; parents who provide their children with every- and anything they crave. This new method was generated because they never had these items while growing up and were the “butt of jokes”. It has now created a unique generation.
We have all seen pictures of teenagers at boat parties, fetes and everywhere not appropriate for their age, and children going to school with $1,500 lace fronts and acrylic nails. Being able to provide children with things you may not have received as a child is an excellent economic achievement. However, balance is a critical factor. The only thing constant is change, but values remain the same.
Until my generation, millennials recognised some elements in our parents’ methods contributed to our current reality character and discipline. The teenagers are going to continue going viral.
We are the missing generation Ella Andall sang about, not the teenagers in the viral fight videos, but the villagers, community activists and parents who found it necessary to eradicate any semblance of generational values and methodologies taught to us by our parents.
Find the balance.
S Benois-Selma