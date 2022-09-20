The ceremony to herald in the new commissioner of police will surpass the Independence Day celebration and even ringing in 2023. T&T is hoping the selection of this new kid on the block is the panacea for crime.
The Police Service Commission is either close to the end of the process, or already has a distinguished list prepared and boastfully it has plugged the loopholes; serviced the armoured car that will transport the bearer of the list; filled the potholes in the President’s yard to allow smooth delivery; and one-way traffic so that the list cannot return to the original sender.
If I had my way, I would have retarded the process until I get some satisfactory answers. Is this new COP going to be the leader of the 19th-century grey and blue, baton-wielding constabulary? Or is this going to be 21st-century policing to be ushered in? Reverting to grey and blue is rib-tickling and this is coming from someone who cannot recognise the directions for using the body cameras.
Criminals in their cozy surroundings are giggling at the comedy. Who could recognise the police in their alien-battle-ready outfit? The public had to take a chance and trust their reports were received by genuine law-enforcing agents.
So are we going to set a thief to catch a thief? How else can the rogue elements be eliminated?
I like the idea of 21st-century policing, a new brand. Does that include or exclude the Police Complaints Authority? Do criminals lay their troubles before this body or is it the law-abiding citizens? Why should we have to be discontented with the effort to protect and serve ourselves?
We expect of guardians a sense of responsibility to the nation. They are guidance counsellors to all. To whom much is given, much is expected. There is always need to pacify an angry or disobedient public so the police must operate at the top of their game. Investigating its members for misbehaviour in public office and forming a PCA are unnecessary adjuncts to the security system. Can the operation of a minor body cure the ills of a larger one?
When police are present, delinquent citizens should go into hiding. Normal citizens should feel safe and be at peace when these paramilitary personnel appear. A five- to ten-year span to drastically revamp the system can put citizens at ease, and criminals on the run.
So, 21st-century policing should raise the bar, starting with academic qualification. The society has called for graduate teachers to tutor our children; certified doctors to look after the sick and reliable evidence that our technicians have the competence to service the technology. Well, why not accredited policemen and women? The social weight these humans are asked to carry without adequate preparation, we may as well give the task to Atlas.
A related first degree can certify competence if the entry requirement is five ordinary level subjects, and each candidate has three to five years to earn a degree in policing or related qualification from a reputable institution. Failure to achieve a degree and or ongoing training in five years can make a member redundant, in which case the person has to withdraw from the service.
Police personnel have the responsibility to market the service through their performance and interaction with the public. Their competence should remain relevant and effective.
The ranks of commissioner with assistants to and deputies must have second degrees and more. Whereas experience in policing is helpful, it must be concretise in a Master’s degree and above. Training in administration, public speaking and accounting must be added to the mix.
If modern-day policing requires higher education then there must be salaries commensurate to respect effort and qualification and to stifle the tendency to be corrupt.
Additional demands of the profession should not be for more sophisticated weapons, but the best crime-fighting technology of the day.
The person at the helm must have a doctorate in policing and be able to:
• Account for funds allocated to the service;
• Ensure resources last the budgetary period;
• Enforce the use of body cameras;
• Convince the politicians of the need for a DNA bank (for officers and the public);
• Develop policy to detect and expel bad eggs from the service;
• Evaluate the performance of officers;
• Do in-depth research to determine why the public is gravitating to crime, and make recommendations to counteract the trend;
• Protect the public from the abuse of pepper spray, tasers, tear gas and offer compensation when damages exceed the period of restraint.
• Alert the public as to what constitutes valid police ID and proper execution of warrants and the rights of the public.
With these additional characteristics, all will want to be in the good books of the service.
The service is outdated and way behind the developments in criminality.
Are the administrators going to hide in their comfort zone, push the commissioner in front and expect crime to diminish?
Lennox Francis
Couva
