Disenchantment has been growing in this country. The two dominant parties have let us down. Political leadership is the major problem we face in Trinidad and Tobago. Political greed, power and money are the enemies of our political system, our governance and our people.
Politicians have shown their primary concern is themselves, families, friends and cronies. Those who have been in politics for decades and who have failed their supporters are still refusing to give way to a younger generation. Even those who are unpopular and have lost countless elections have refused to give up leadership.
And there are sycophants encircling a leader saying impossible things just to retain a safe seat. The leader believes them, even when told such impossibilities that the bull is pregnant.
Party leadership has failed us. The key elements of good party leadership are accountability, transparency and member participation. On all those factors, our country has not yet achieved the type of party functioning that prevents authoritarianism and promotes internal democracy.
Due to ineffective leadership and personal bad habits, immoral activities, and yes-man-ism, and a lack of lack of political will among those close to political leaders, T&T remains saddled by poor-functioning parties and poor governance. And it will remain so unless there is a strong, effective alternative to the two dominant parties, and unless there is an acceptable new alternative to Prime Minister Keith Rowley.
The absence of good leader has been extremely damaging to the Opposition UNC and, by extension, to any corrective intervention role of bad national governance. Good people have been locked out of the party. The nation has lost faith in the UNC leader; she lost election after election, and refuses to leave. She is seen as the obstacle to replacing the PNM in government.
People do not think the UNC can defeat the PNM under present leadership and composition of MPs. Lack of quality leadership has hindered the growth and achievement of the UNC and, by extension, the capacity of the population and desired growth and development of the country.
Just like how Basdeo Panday was no longer attractive after he lost power in 2001, so too Kamla Persad-Bissessar is no longer attractive. The political leader and the party keep doing the same thing again and again, and expect different results. That is insanity.
As long as she is the alternative to the PNM’s Keith Rowley, people will stay with the PNM.
The country is looking for a strong, transformative leadership that is people-centred and development-oriented. The country requires a leader who possesses the vision for building institutions that will stand the test of time beyond a single leader, and who can effectively and efficiently mobilise resources for development that benefits all.
Such a leader must be endowed with a strong political will, and be committed to the aspirations of not just party supporters but the nation at large. Neither party has shown anyone in Parliament with such requisite abilities.