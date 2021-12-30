New year, new hope

The New Year is tomorrow, and I know many will receive 2022 with great hesitancy, for several reasons.
This year was filled with many challenges, disappointments, some good times, bad times, uncertainty and sorrowful moments for many of our citizens. I guess we can align this to the impact of Covid-19 and the economic downturn.
When we consider the negatives of 2021, the question on the minds of many citizens can be: what is next as we enter 2022?
While no one can give any assurances for the future, for it is not always in our hands, we must always live in hope. What is hope? It is referred to in the Oxford dictionary as “a feeling of expectation and desire of a particular thing to happen, grounds for believing something good will take place”.
The servant David said, in Psalm 39:7, “And now, Lord, what wait I for? My hope is in thee.” He repeats himself in Psalm 10:17, “Lord, you know the hope of the helpless; thou will cause thine ear to hear.”
David, deep within himself, believed a better day was coming when disappointments, lack and pain would be things of the past.
As citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, we, too, as David, must have that hope that the best is yet to come and that our later years will be greater. For this to happen, we will have to let go of the old so that we can fully embrace the new.
We cannot go back and change events from 2021; they are now behind us. But what we can do is not allow them to occur again—those that are in our power to control. Let us not find ourselves living in “should have been” land, just standing there, looking back.
As 2022 is at our doorstep, let the hope of a brighter tomorrow be illuminated all around us. Let us stand together as one people, one nation, trusting in the Almighty God, and remembering these words of a former president of the United States, “Yes, we can”.
I believe we can—if we do not quit, but be resilient in hope. May 2022 bring to pass all your plans, dreams, aspirations and purposes that God may have for you.
Stay strong. Keep the faith. Blessings, always.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan