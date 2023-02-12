New York also mourns Anil

Fans in Trinidad and Tobago were not the only ones to pay tribute to Anil Bheem, the popular chutney singer. The Indian Caribbean community in New York, USA, has been in mourning ever since his death was announced. Their hearts have been full of sorrow. Wake was not only held at his home in Curepe, but also in New York and Florida.

Anil Bheem was a national treasure and international artiste whose songs, music and voice lit up Indian lives in Trinidad, Tobago, Guyana, Suriname and the diaspora. He was one of the biggest music icons of T&T among Indians.

I watched the farewell tribute to Anil Bheem at the NCIC compound in Chaguanas on Thursday morning, where thousands mourned, celebrated and bid farewell to the iconic local singer. It was a great tribute. It was one the largest funerals I observed in recent times in Trinidad and, more particularly, that of a departed artiste. The tributes went an hour longer than planned.

Thousands more around the diaspora tuned in ­online to watch the tribute and eulogy beamed live. Fans from as far away as India, North America, Europe and around the Caribbean watched. Artiste after artiste and a pundit paid glowing tributes. Bhajans, Anil’s favourite hits and Bollywood songs were belted out as a band provided music.

It is not surprising that so many mourned the death of the singer. He has left an indelible mark on culture in the field of entertainment.

Anil was a very popular and likeable musician and singer of varied genres (focused mostly on Indian entertainment), and was a regular feature in America where the Trini and Guyanese diaspora adore him. So, many listened to his singing for over three decades. His voice transcended borders, as he was also held in high regard in Guyana and Suriname. He entertained large crowds at chatney shows, concerts, clubs and receptions not only in Trinidad, but wherever there are Indo-Caribbeans—New York, Florida, Toronto, etc.

His voice and music impacted many. Anyone who listens or follows chatney and/or soca knows the name Anil Bheem. He is described not only as an outstanding entertainer, but a humanitarian and kind person. He was soft-spoken. He carried himself with grace and humility. He treated people with respect.

In New York, almost everyone who follows his music expressed sadness over his passing. He held a special place in their hearts with his wonderful singing.

Fans took to social media and mainstream papers in Trinidad to express grief and sadness over the death of the popular singer. They expressed how sad they have been over his death. Can’t believe he has left Earth. How can one forget such an entertainer!

They thanked him for his more than three decades of entertainment, and his family for sharing him with the Indo-Caribbean Diaspora.

God took away his life to entertain souls in heaven. May the Lord give solace, strength and comfort to his family to overcome their grief. Sympathy to parents Preematie and Krishna Bheem, wife Cheryl and children, and the extended family on the loss of a great artiste.

Anil will be missed, but his voice shall live forever in his music and singing.

The Government should consider honouring the outstanding singer with a national award for his musical influence in T&T and the diaspora.

Vishnu Bisram

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Unaccountable leadership

Unaccountable leadership

The lawlessness at the level of the State is an important indicator in understanding the general lawlessness of the wider society. When those entrusted by Parliament with power and responsibility show scant regard for the rules, it should surprise no one when the rest of the population follows suit.

For the love of Jack!

In what could be described as a political turn of the tides, one Carnival fete brought with it the love and unity that characterises the season. Capturing media attention was the Opposition Leader, Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar, holding hands, conversing with her long-time colleague, Mr Jack Warner.

Carnival tips

Carnival tips

SO, Trevor Noah has left The Daily Show. They have replaced him with a slew of comics, each doing a week of The Daily Show, a sort of audition experiment similar to what was done with Jeopardy. So far, we had Leslie Jones, who I thought was too aggressive. Then Wanda Sykes who I think is a possible fit. DL Hughley was next, and he was pretty good. This past week was Chelsea Handler, who although a bit too harsh with some of her jokes, was the best fit so far.

New York also mourns Anil

Fans in Trinidad and Tobago were not the only ones to pay tribute to Anil Bheem, the popular chutney singer. The Indian Caribbean community in New York, USA, has been in mourning ever since his death was announced. Their hearts have been full of sorrow. Wake was not only held at his home in Curepe, but also in New York and Florida.

More than Soca Monarch at stake

More than Soca Monarch at stake

The current raging national debate over State support for the International Soca Monarch competition shortchanges the real discussion that we should be having about national support and investment in culture and the arts.

This is an explosive issue in the context where the dividends from the ­monetisation of cultural products are generally not being reaped by those who created, nurtured and invested generations of labour to defend and protect those products and keep them alive for the day when others might come to recognise their value.

Putrefaction of politics

Putrefaction of politics

AT any level, deli­be­rate liars are disgusting mis-­leaders and mis­chief-­makers. But noth­ing is more despicable or dangerous than a nation’s leaders speaking untruths, deliberately duping their followers whom they pretend to love and serve. Witness the damage Donald Trump continues to wreak in American politics and democracy.

Last year, this country’s Attorney General, Reginald Armour SC, was disqualified from the Piarco Airport corruption matter by a Miami court, which rejected his sworn affidavit that he was a “junior lawyer” when he acted on behalf of defendants in the case.