New York also mourns Anil

Fans in Trinidad and Tobago were not the only ones to pay tribute to Anil Bheem, the popular chutney singer. The Indian Caribbean community in New York, USA, has been in mourning ever since his death was announced. Their hearts have been full of sorrow. Wake was not only held at his home in Curepe, but also in New York and Florida.
Anil Bheem was a national treasure and international artiste whose songs, music and voice lit up Indian lives in Trinidad, Tobago, Guyana, Suriname and the diaspora. He was one of the biggest music icons of T&T among Indians.
I watched the farewell tribute to Anil Bheem at the NCIC compound in Chaguanas on Thursday morning, where thousands mourned, celebrated and bid farewell to the iconic local singer. It was a great tribute. It was one the largest funerals I observed in recent times in Trinidad and, more particularly, that of a departed artiste. The tributes went an hour longer than planned.
Thousands more around the diaspora tuned in online to watch the tribute and eulogy beamed live. Fans from as far away as India, North America, Europe and around the Caribbean watched. Artiste after artiste and a pundit paid glowing tributes. Bhajans, Anil’s favourite hits and Bollywood songs were belted out as a band provided music.
It is not surprising that so many mourned the death of the singer. He has left an indelible mark on culture in the field of entertainment.
Anil was a very popular and likeable musician and singer of varied genres (focused mostly on Indian entertainment), and was a regular feature in America where the Trini and Guyanese diaspora adore him. So, many listened to his singing for over three decades. His voice transcended borders, as he was also held in high regard in Guyana and Suriname. He entertained large crowds at chatney shows, concerts, clubs and receptions not only in Trinidad, but wherever there are Indo-Caribbeans—New York, Florida, Toronto, etc.
His voice and music impacted many. Anyone who listens or follows chatney and/or soca knows the name Anil Bheem. He is described not only as an outstanding entertainer, but a humanitarian and kind person. He was soft-spoken. He carried himself with grace and humility. He treated people with respect.
In New York, almost everyone who follows his music expressed sadness over his passing. He held a special place in their hearts with his wonderful singing.
Fans took to social media and mainstream papers in Trinidad to express grief and sadness over the death of the popular singer. They expressed how sad they have been over his death. Can’t believe he has left Earth. How can one forget such an entertainer!
They thanked him for his more than three decades of entertainment, and his family for sharing him with the Indo-Caribbean Diaspora.
God took away his life to entertain souls in heaven. May the Lord give solace, strength and comfort to his family to overcome their grief. Sympathy to parents Preematie and Krishna Bheem, wife Cheryl and children, and the extended family on the loss of a great artiste.
Anil will be missed, but his voice shall live forever in his music and singing.
The Government should consider honouring the outstanding singer with a national award for his musical influence in T&T and the diaspora.
Vishnu Bisram