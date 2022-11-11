I read with interest the views of the Roman Catholic Archbishop, Jason Gordon, and I quote—“the real challenges facing T&T included the hedonistic culture and violence that have crept right through the society”.

The operative word here is “crept”. We all know you must creep before you can walk, and that drops of water over a long time can fill a bucket.

Crime in T&T did not happen overnight. It started off small—and a monster was born.

Talking about monsters, it was our own Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, who said in February 2016, at a national consultation of education in Tobago, “parents were breeding monsters and sending them to the teachers”. This is very instructive, as I believe if would-be parents planned properly before having a child, the future generation would be more than capable of making a better society.

This brings me to an article written on February 27, 2016, by Hamid Ghany, and an excerpt of it follows: “In 2000, there was a Private Member’s Motion brought by the MP for Diego Martin East Colm Imbert on the high incidence of crime that was debated in the House of Representatives. Some of the language being used today was aired before.

“One of the then-government’s spokesmen was the MP for Tobago East and cabinet minister Dr Morgan Job. The following excerpts from the Hansard for July 28, 2000, involving Dr Job and Dr Keith Rowley, MP for Diego Martin West, are instructive.

“Dr The Hon M Job: November 25, 1995 or whatever it is. So anybody who came into Trinidad and Tobago by birth after that date is less than five years old. Am I right? So I do not understand. All these monsters that are being described in such gruesome fashion by the Member from Diego Martin East must have been nurtured under the PNM government or the NAR government. PNM has been in this country since 1956 and there are grandmothers in the Beetham and elsewhere in this country whose average age is 25 years. They did not deal with it. When I wanted to talk about it so that they could have dealt with it, they closed down my radio programme.” (Hansard, July 28, 2000, p 744).

One can surmise from above that the genesis of crime stems from the quality of newborn children. A long-term solution would be to introduce programmes where young men and women would only bring new humans into the world when they can be properly nurtured to adulthood.

Those in authority should be enforcing the law of statutory rape, as too many underage girls are becoming pregnant without financial nor social means to mind the child.

David Ragoonath

St James

Govt missing in action

Member of Parliament Rushton Paray got it right when he described the ongoing flooding disaster as a national emergency. He has described the state of affairs as alarming, and has called on the Ministry of Works. He attributes the ­current situation to what he said has been an absence of routine cleaning and upkeep by the ministry’s Draining Division.

Insurance for whom?

When I turned 18, I did two things that signified for me my coming of age. I opened a bank account, and I took out a life insurance policy.

An agent of Colonial Life had come to our home pursuing our business. Convinced by his booming presence, and his knowledgeable, sophisticated air, I thought it would be foolhardy not to set about saving for that future everyone talked about protecting. I signed the forms, paid the premium, got a receipt and felt like I had truly stepped into adulthood.

Trevor and that mega-watt smile

This acrostic is dedicated to sub-editor Trevor Clarke, who has devoted decades to journalism and One Caribbean Media Ltd, and is getting set to retire.

We thank this fine gentleman for his years of dedicated service.

T - Talented sub-editor from One Caribbean Media;

R - Reading, writing and editing stories that define Trinidad and Tobago;

E - Ever ready to offer a kind word, and flash his mega-watt smile;

V - Versatile man for all seasons;

O - Open-minded approach to life;

R - Resplendent locks, superstar looks and confident gait.

C - Custodian of our democracy;

L - Laughter filled his days, especially tales from late veteran journalist Mervyn Wells;

A - Admired by his editors and colleagues;

R - Rich repository of knowledge;

K - King of all he surveys;

E - Evergreen blessings to you as you continue along life’s journey.

Michelle

Loubon

Port of Spain

Politicians believed to be ‘saints’?

I read a report in the newspaper that a politician said in Parliament that another politician is a saint—Saint Michael, to be exact.

What? Surely that is blasphemy! I waited for the archbishop to say something. I was waiting for him to defend my religion.

How could a mere human be compared to blessed St Michael, protector of innocents and defender of souls? Not only that, but a human who has ignored a report that exposes child abuse in State homes.

The Govt bungling continues

The article on Thursday on the PAC enquiry into the handling of grants by the Government agency involved is quite revealing. In this report, there are components that suggest the possibility of large-scale fraud and serious doubts about just about any “project” the Government undertakes.

Everyone knows what’s best for everyone else

Is a crime a crime because it is morally wrong, or because the government declares a particular action illegal?

Murder is wrong because it is the ultimate harm to another individual. Yet even here, there are exceptions. An individual may kill another person in self-defence, while the State has a monopoly on killing for any crime it deems deserving of the death penalty.

Most states mandate the death penalty for first-degree murder and treason, others for expressing doubt about a holy book.