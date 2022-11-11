I read with interest the views of the Roman Catholic Archbishop, Jason Gordon, and I quote—“the real challenges facing T&T included the hedonistic culture and violence that have crept right through the society”.
The operative word here is “crept”. We all know you must creep before you can walk, and that drops of water over a long time can fill a bucket.
Crime in T&T did not happen overnight. It started off small—and a monster was born.
Talking about monsters, it was our own Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, who said in February 2016, at a national consultation of education in Tobago, “parents were breeding monsters and sending them to the teachers”. This is very instructive, as I believe if would-be parents planned properly before having a child, the future generation would be more than capable of making a better society.
This brings me to an article written on February 27, 2016, by Hamid Ghany, and an excerpt of it follows: “In 2000, there was a Private Member’s Motion brought by the MP for Diego Martin East Colm Imbert on the high incidence of crime that was debated in the House of Representatives. Some of the language being used today was aired before.
“One of the then-government’s spokesmen was the MP for Tobago East and cabinet minister Dr Morgan Job. The following excerpts from the Hansard for July 28, 2000, involving Dr Job and Dr Keith Rowley, MP for Diego Martin West, are instructive.
“Dr The Hon M Job: November 25, 1995 or whatever it is. So anybody who came into Trinidad and Tobago by birth after that date is less than five years old. Am I right? So I do not understand. All these monsters that are being described in such gruesome fashion by the Member from Diego Martin East must have been nurtured under the PNM government or the NAR government. PNM has been in this country since 1956 and there are grandmothers in the Beetham and elsewhere in this country whose average age is 25 years. They did not deal with it. When I wanted to talk about it so that they could have dealt with it, they closed down my radio programme.” (Hansard, July 28, 2000, p 744).
One can surmise from above that the genesis of crime stems from the quality of newborn children. A long-term solution would be to introduce programmes where young men and women would only bring new humans into the world when they can be properly nurtured to adulthood.
Those in authority should be enforcing the law of statutory rape, as too many underage girls are becoming pregnant without financial nor social means to mind the child.
David Ragoonath
St James