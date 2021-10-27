Last week would forever be recorded as one of the most unruly, embarrassing moments in the history of the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago. Members of Parliament all arrived, and seemed prepared to deal with the people’s work. However, what followed was nothing short of chaos, confusion and a total embarrassment to not only the Opposition, but all of T&T.
The Opposition verbally attacked the President, the Prime Minister, the Government, the Speaker, the Clerk of the House. Not even the Independent senators were spared.
Shouting, taunting, smug remarks and accusations without evidence were the order of the day by the Opposition members. Nothing of substance was uttered. Numerous members were on their feet, shouting at the Speaker at the same time.
I must commend the Speaker and the Clerk of the House for being patient and keeping their composure throughout the process. The members of the Government just had to sit quietly and observe.
According to Napoleon, never interfere with an enemy in the process of destroying himself.
The members of the Government intelligently allowed their colleagues opposite to show their true nature and their philosophy of: if we cannot win, we will mash up the game.
The following day every headline read chaos by the Opposition, shame, defeat.
I must agree with Raffique Shah that the Opposition Leader has very likely suffered her 11th consecutive defeat. What a backfire after a desperate grab for power.
According to Rosa Parks, if you want to be respected for your actions, then your behaviour must be above reproach. If our lives demonstrate we are peaceful, humble and trusted, this is recognised by others.
The behaviour demonstrated by the Opposition members on that day has certainly been noticed by the citizens of this country, and that incident might have certainly sealed the results of the next general election.