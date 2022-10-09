Based on some of the comments I have seen in the local news media concerning budget statement 2023 from both our intellectuals and ordinary citizens, it is clear to me that, like the NAR government of the 1980s, the current administration is viewed as being extremely insensitive to the needs of low-income, vulnerable families in its dispensation of what is, no doubt, very necessary bitter medicine.
It has been said that perception is reality and, therefore, despite the urgency of addressing our current economic challenges, including our culture of entitlement/dependency syndrome, great care must be taken to ensure low-income, vulnerable families do not become collateral damage.
The Government has in its arsenal the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services. However, as per usual, at the technical and professional levels, in most Government ministries in the Caribbean, I would not be surprised if there are severe staff shortages, resulting in staff members being overworked, and some of them even experiencing burnout. In any event, there are many other limitations to the reach of any government bureaucracy in the quest to directly assist the most vulnerable.
Against this background, I am advocating that the Government seek to encourage non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to partner with it in bringing relief to the most vulnerable. There might even be the need to have the existing NGOs serve as umbrella bodies with their affiliates having a presence, in every nook and cranny, in every village in T&T.
NGOs are close to the ground and, therefore, are better able to identify and respond to the needs of the vulnerable. Properly resourced and managed by effective, committed, passionate and competent management and staff, such organisations are better able to mobilise the resources of the communities concerned, and even encouraging the participation of the affected persons.
Such mobilisation would include the involvement, on a voluntary and part-time basis, of civic-minded individuals with certain expertise who can assist in changing the psychosocial mindset of the vulnerable away from a culture of entitlement, in a sensitive and compassionate manner, while engaging them in the consideration of much better practical alternatives.
NGOs can also serve as vehicles for the mobilisation of financial resources from non-governmental sources to carry out their work. They are usually able to access financial resources from private individuals and businesses locally, and even from international agencies. Of course, that lessens the burden on the Government, even if it has to provide a very small subversion to some of the NGOs.
Where subventions are involved, the appropriate Government agency must ensure the relevant NGO is properly trained and supervised in the correct procedure for the request/disbursement of funds, and the preparation and submission of financial statements.
In the current situation, why can’t we immediately mobilise NGOs, and other interested groups to set up soup kitchens/food courts, where the most vulnerable can have access to three free meals every day?
Similarly, we could get those who are better endowed financially to donate to NGOs items of clothing they no longer use, for distribution to the needy. Each NGO—and the relevant Government ministry—should also have a register of the needy in its community, and be able to pay close attention to those vulnerable persons with special needs, including the elderly and the differently abled.
Supermarkets, farmers and other individuals/groups (by means of sponsorship) should be encouraged to donate food hampers to the NGOs for distribution to the needy. The NGOs should also assist the needy with basic financial literacy in respect of how they can stretch their dollar, and get value for money.
Louis W Williams
St Augustine
