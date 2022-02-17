NIB must act now to safeguard its funds

The National Insurance Board (NIB) is once more in the news concerning its financial situation. This is something I have been hearing for years.
Besides declaring the problem and the making of suggestions to remedy the situation, what is the NIB doing to bring about change?
I am appealing to all those in charge—please do not wait until the last minute to act.
Thousands of citizens have invested in this fund for decades, faithfully contributing.
It is important that they get what is due to them when the time comes.
Just a gentle reminder—please let us use the fund for what it was intended for originally; a word to the wise.
I look forward to see some positive action to safeguard the continuity of this scheme.
Talk and suggestions are not enough.
Please do what is necessary while we have the time to do so.
Just my humble suggestion to those parties that do have the power to make those decisions.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan