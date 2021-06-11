Social security systems like TT’s National Insurance Board (NIB) are important because they have many positive economic effects.
Not only do they provide pension payments for a large part of the population, but they also have a positive impact on the rate of saving in the economy, and thus on the rate of investment and long-run economic growth.
To do so, such schemes must manage their resources well and must make sound investments. This is even more important as such schemes are custodians of public money on behalf of citizens for a time when they need resources most, in their old age.
Those entrusted with the responsibility of managing national insurance money have a duty of care to ensure such investments are sound in that they have long-term value and will generate income and grow in resale value.
That way the growth in market value will be greater than inflation and therefore preserve value and create wealth.
Last Sunday’s article (June 6) by reporter Asha Javeed on NIB’s investment in property housing the restaurants Apsara and Tamnak Thai highlighted several issues.
The article notes the NIB acquired the property in 2013 for a price over $30 million, relying on a valuation provided by the vendors, R&M Property Holdings.
The property was then leased back to the vendor at a lease payment to repay the purchase price and yield an interest income. That did not happen.
R&M Property Holdings did not meet its lease payment obligations and NIB has taken possession of the property.
It is therefore now a non-performing asset and NIB must now decide on how to generate income from the property or recover its capital.
When buying a property, it is normal for the buyer to obtain an independent valuation. This is to ensure the price asked for by the vendor is fair and done at arms-length and that the buyer is taking a reasonable risk.
How could such a crucial and basic step be omitted and worse, done after the purchase?
Buying the property without an “independent valuation” was neither prudent nor sensible. One would not expect NIB to make such an elementary mistake. After 50 years of operation should not NIB have written investment guidelines which would have prevented such an occurrence?
Furthermore, the Minister of Finance recently said NIB “faces serious sustainability challenges and risks of reserve exhaustion”, and also that the root cause of NIB’s problem is that in Trinidad and Tobago life expectancy has increased steadily over the last 50 years, while birth rates have declined.
If that is a contributing factor, and that is a big “if’, should not NIB have guidelines in place, and actuaries with the responsibility to ensure what the Minister of Finance has described are situations that are faced head on as soon as they begin to take shape?
So, what really is going on and what has happened?
Joseph Elias
Maraval