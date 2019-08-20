Nice art but such a shame about this place

On Saturday night at NAPA, I saw an excellent production of Errol John’s play, Moon On A Rainbow Shawl, part of Carifesta. It is rare that quality theatre is seen in Trinidad and rarer still to see it for free—as all Carifesta events are.
What a shame, then, that hundreds of people were denied that opportunity because of the ticketing arrangement and the arrogance of the so-called “VIPs”. Having secured my ticket three hours before the performance—as stipulated in the bizarre ticketing instructions—I arrived and was ushered upstairs to level two. Looking down, I saw that half of the downstairs section was empty. I asked why and was told that those seats—at least 250 by my estimation—were reserved.