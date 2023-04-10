Living harmoniously on this small island is a privilege that we should all cherish. It is our right to coexist peacefully, without infringing on the rights of others. Everyone deserves their own personal space and a right to earn an honest living without interference. Unfortunately, this was not the case for several guest houses and hotels in the vicinity of a Campari promotional truck at close to 10 p.m. Good Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights consecutively.
For over half an hour, we endured what could only be described as unbearable. At a volume so loud, it could no longer be perceived as music, a bass so invasive it could be felt inside out.
The once-peaceful garden turned into an echo chamber of noise. Many guests were rattled out of bed. It was impossible to hear oneself speak, let alone think.
Tobago boasts of two Carnivals a year now. Yes music is our culture but seems this has morphed into something quite different? Should every public holiday on this island be a Carnival or an island-wide fete? What about visitors who come for an entirely different experience? While every business understands the importance of promotion, should it come at the expense of another business or the right to a peaceful night’s sleep for both residents and visitors.
Is this type of promotion still relevant today? What and where is the corporate responsibility? And what of the laws? Who is the target audience on this occasion? The two drunken men on the pavement? Are they likely to ever buy Campari? What about the hundreds of hotel guests whose night was disrupted, some even resorting to calling the police? Could they look favourably on this product now? (We extend great thanks to Crown Point police for responding quickly.)
Is this still seen as effective marketing today? Many examples exist of other companies whose promotional efforts actually give back to the community. Perhaps this is a direction other companies should follow?
What do we really expect from your holiday in Tobago? Do we want the party brought to us or do we prefer a good night’s rest after a night out? Shouldn’t we strive for a more harmonious and respectful community where everyone can thrive and enjoy a holiday? Why do the rights of the few always infringe on the many?
Don’t we all have a right to our own space without being infringed upon by thoughtless, selfish individuals?