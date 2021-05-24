NLCB an essential service to many

As you are aware, the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) was shut down recently. And whilst I can understand the rationale of the Government’s actions I would also humbly submit the following points.

As a result of shutdown, the public is unable to pay utility and other bills conveniently as well as being unable to purchase phone cards and specific data plans many of which are used by school children for remote learning classes.

This is a massive inconvenience and has a massive debilitating effect on education for our students at all levels!

By limiting the majority of citizens the ability to purchase phone cards; it is now harder to communicate with friends and loved ones to check on their welfare in this curfew environment.

Additionally, this NLCB shutdown takes away the last chance a poor unemployed person has to play “a lil mark” and possibly win a couple hundred dollars. This is more gutting than some may think for this little windfall can mean the difference between eating and not!

I plead to the powers that be to please consider the reopening of these Lotto booths (respecting all health guidelines of course) for the greater benefit of all citizens of our beloved country.

Wayne Morgan

