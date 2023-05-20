No, AG Armour lost!

Like many citizens, I viewed AG Reginald Armour’s news conference on Thursday with much interest. He sought to explain the Privy Council’s majority judgment which deemed the one-year extension of the term of local government bodies to be illegal and invalid.
I expected a sober acceptance of the judgment, and confirmation that the cavalier flouting of the people’s right to vote would be rectified at the earliest via local government elections.
Instead, there was a stony reluctance to admit the Government had lost the appeal. The reasoning was as illogical as that of citizens who earned their law degree from the University of Woodford Square.
He failed to acknowledge the important reasons why the appeal was allowed. His insistence on the relevance of the findings of our three Appeal Court judges and the two dissenting opinions at the Privy Council was a churlish effort to obfuscate and save face.
The uninformed could easily have concluded that the Government had won a famous victory and there was no amour lost!
Thankfully, members of the media, perhaps emboldened by the instant judgment which affirmed democratic rights, were prepared to ask pointed questions on this occasion.
The Honourable Attorney General was bobbing, weaving and ducking like a cornered lightweight on the ropes. It appeared like he had once again forgotten he was a senior counsel!
This was at best an amateurish display that afforded few insights into the legal acumen of a member of the inner bar.
Despite the prevarication of the attorney general, this was a sweet victory for the United National Congress (UNC) and all the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.
The performance of Anand Ramlogan, SC, in the Privy Council was beyond excellent. Indeed, the majority judgment of the law lords was practically a summation of his key arguments.
I have renewed admiration for this tsar of the legal profession and for the Privy Council itself.
I expect Dr Rowley to now name the date for the local government elections posthaste. He must resist the temptation to buy time with legal gymnastics while allowing for the hurried paving of roads or the expansion of make-work schemes.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert has announced, with his trademark grin, that the economy has now fully recovered from the Covid pandemic. Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon is claiming hundreds of jobs have been provided for citizens.
Imagine trade unions have been constrained to accept princely salary increases of four per cent before a Special Tribunal chaired by a former People’s National Movement (PNM) minister and MP. The gospel of the PNM is being preached everywhere.
Why hesitate? Call the elections now!
Andrew Cross
Tacarigua