I am one in the tens of thousands of fans who are terribly saddened by the sudden death of Anil Bheem. Anywhere I go, I am always upbeat with his melodic “Janaam Janaam ka sath hai, devannee ko, ..”, which means “side by side .. birth after birth...” and this speaks to the enduring legacy of his repertoire of Kishore Kumar music.
He was comparable to performers from India and preferred by locals. I have seen a plethora of lame monikers used to describe his repertoire, from chutney singer to local artiste, to just plain singer of Indian songs.
All sad and misinformed, demonstrating what we all know, that for many who live in this country for how many years that Indians have been here, only know an Indian song when Machel Montano and Drupatee “whaayyeee’’’ douglarise it (“Aap Jaise Hoi Meh”- Nazia Hassan 1982).
Indeed, the defining moment of his career was his cover version of the “Hanuman Chalisa”, which enabled it to become a chipping favourite for many a procession throughout the Indo Caribbean community. Such was his artistic prowess that he was able to convert this sacrosanct bhajan into a Caribbean anthem, without compromising its sacredness. Many artistes have failed miserably at this.
He was one of the few who did some chutney, because it had the money, but even so, he kept the infuriating decadence, debauchery and looseness of the character of chutney to a minimum.
His re-creation of “Suhaani Raat”, although not liked by me, even in its original form, brings listeners to their feet, as they stop breathing in awe each time he did the song. It is now hailed or derided as the Indian anthem, depending on your ethnicity.
I don’t recall ever hearing the Minister of Culture (Randall?) ever daring to say “Yes I like the music of Anil Bheem, I can name one song”.
And so, as is the national platitude, beginning all the way from the Ministry of Culture (huh?), they never paid any heed to him. He was private enterprise, so let Surujdeo Mangaroo (NCIC) and 103.1 FM see about him.
Randall and company (the Ministry) made a big blunder with their afterthought condolence message, and this demonstrates that there is no one (resource based) they can turn to, to enlighten them about Indian culture.
I cannot recall him being asked to perform at any government function. I do not recall anyone identifying with him, like they embrace Ravi B or the annual winners of the Chutney Monarch competition, so as to make them in the PNM popular, where they are not.
I do not think he is like calypsonians who sing utter racism and trite trash for a lifetime, then in their old age, they want taxpayer funds, they want NHA homes and they want streets named after them.
And this brings me to my own personal perspective that he should not be considered for any award from the State. In life, he never asked them for a handout. He earned his living by living by his art form.
He never sold it on the street, he never pimped out his music, selling its body for a few dollars in some dark car park.
Needless to say, his afternoon drive time radio programme was not listened to by anyone outside the Indian Diaspora, since one aspect of it was a deeply critical political flavour, which the PNM will consider an Epsom salts loaded anecdote.
So it would be hypocritical for them to pretend they so value his music that they will give him a posthumous award. I hope his family is above another Chief Medical Officer and team Covid.
I urge his family to carefully (re) consider any rebranded 50-cent-sized medal as his State (read PNM) accolade. It will diminish and stain his memory when the PNM recalls haughtily that they awarded Anil Bheem. There is no one to pin it on as his wife and mother will put it in the cabinet alongside wares and vases.
So, if I can offer a two-sense (no more sense from the Central Bank), I would advise the Ministry not to put his name forward. I always use the example of the Felicity cremation site which is named in honour of the late Lackhan Kharaya.
Can the Ministry speak on the spot to who is this? Of course not. This is evidence of what is the lot of deceased Indian singers — renaming of cremation cites, markets and squares in alloo pie villages. You dare not name anything after an Indian in urban Trinidad and Tobago.
Rest in peace, dearest son of Trinidad and Tobago dharti (earth ) mata. Your time here may have been shortened, but the music you left with us will give you eternal life.