No beers...but definitely guns

Son, today is your 18th birthday, which means you can go out to buy a gun. I know you have been looking at several designs—so, if you wish, why not buy two? On the other hand, remember you’re still too young to buy even a beer.
Son, the best defence for a bad man with a gun is a good man with a gun. Also, if every person in America owns a gun, we’ll be all safe.
Dad, how are you planning to protect kids in school?
Easy, we’ll arm all teachers.
That’s gross, dad. If a gunman does enter a school again, who do you think he’ll take down first? And this idea of designing schools with one entrance and one exit is so bad. Just think of 1,000 children trying to exit in the case of a fire, tornado, or such.
We take very good care of our children. No small child can sit in the front seat of any vehicle. They have to use a car seat in the back, and we triple-check those car seats.
Dad, why did our governor call on all Texans to buy more guns?
Because, son, California had more guns than us. Remember we are the “gun state”. Anyone can buy a gun—no licence, no training. Remember the NRA supports gun lovers to the hilt and, like me, a senator, is well taken care of with millions!
Teddy Pinheiro
Barataria