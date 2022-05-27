No beers...but definitely guns

Son, today is your 18th birthday, which means you can go out to buy a gun. I know you have been looking at several designs—so, if you wish, why not buy two? On the other hand, remember you’re still too young to buy even a beer.

Son, the best defence for a bad man with a gun is a good man with a gun. Also, if every person in America owns a gun, we’ll be all safe.

Dad, how are you planning to protect kids in school?

Easy, we’ll arm all teachers.

That’s gross, dad. If a gunman does enter a school again, who do you think he’ll take down first? And this idea of designing schools with one entrance and one exit is so bad. Just think of 1,000 children trying to exit in the case of a fire, tornado, or such.

We take very good care of our children. No small child can sit in the front seat of any vehicle. They have to use a car seat in the back, and we triple-check those car seats.

Dad, why did our governor call on all Texans to buy more guns?

Because, son, California had more guns than us. Remember we are the “gun state”. Anyone can buy a gun—no licence, no training. Remember the NRA supports gun lovers to the hilt and, like me, a senator, is well taken care of with millions!

Teddy Pinheiro

Barataria

Recognising Rienzi

The recent publication of a book on the life and times of Adrian Cola Rienzi (Krishna Deonarine) by Dr Brinsley Samaroo throws a spotlight on the meagre and inconsequential recognition accorded to this towering personage in the evolution and consolidation of the labour movement in Trinidad.

Finding a balance

Whether or not yesterday’s significant show of force by large groups of workers in Port of Spain is to be seen as an overreaction, it is cause for deep concern in the ­society. The Government has an urgent duty now to ­respond to it in such a manner as to ease the tension.

“We not taking that so” could easily be summed up as the ­anthem behind the turnout, as a first response to the offer on the table for settlement of long-delayed salary negotiations in the ­public sector.

My US travel advisory

Trinidad and Tobago nationals are advised (by me) against travelling to the United States due to endemic mass shootings motivated by various forms of hatred.

Mass shootings are incidents of gun violence in which at least four or more persons are killed or injured. The latest occurrence at the time of writing was Tuesday, when 19 primary school children and two teachers were killed. That overshadowed the May 15 slaughter of ten black people, and the 12 other mass shootings in between.

What’s the fuss about Foster?

What really is all the fuss about Minister Foster Cummings and his $4,411,464.76 deposit into his personal account at Venture Credit Union?

The minister claims that “it was a straightforward business loan”, undertaken by him when he was a back bencher in the Senate, but before he was appointed a Cabinet minister.

Trauma, trauma, everywhere

Trauma, trauma, everywhere

I see you write about me again, she said, laughing. Mystified, as she was not present in my mind as I wrote my last column, I asked what she meant. She was referring to the people who bottled everything inside and the unexpected eruptions that come from what might seem slight triggers. It made me think of how many times I have tried to coax her to talk about the pains of her past, only to pull up when it was evident that dredging up the memories was too much for her.