Grandparents play a significant role in T&T.

They impact their grandchildren lives.

They reduce household stress.

They carry a significant amount of experience.

They provide a major sense of security.

They offer an affordable childcare option.

My maternal grandparents are Latchman Ram Maharaj and Ragie Francis. In physical education class in college I was told, “Rampie you have creole in you; no Indian cannot run so.”

My paternal grandparents are Rampersad, (he only had one name) and Basmatiah Taloo.

I spent a substantial amount of time with all four till they departed.

Look around, T&T. Are any couples with a high age differential visible?

Young man, much older woman; older man, much younger woman.

This is the make-up syndrome.

The younger party in the equation did not play with their grandparents for whatever reason.

They may have passed on.

Marrying an older individual is an attempt by a younger person to make up for this relationship deficiency.

There is no better love than grandparents’ love.

Treasure them while they are around T&T.

AV Rampersad

Princes Town

