Grandparents play a significant role in T&T.
They impact their grandchildren lives.
They reduce household stress.
They carry a significant amount of experience.
They provide a major sense of security.
They offer an affordable childcare option.
My maternal grandparents are Latchman Ram Maharaj and Ragie Francis. In physical education class in college I was told, “Rampie you have creole in you; no Indian cannot run so.”
My paternal grandparents are Rampersad, (he only had one name) and Basmatiah Taloo.
I spent a substantial amount of time with all four till they departed.
Look around, T&T. Are any couples with a high age differential visible?
Young man, much older woman; older man, much younger woman.
This is the make-up syndrome.
The younger party in the equation did not play with their grandparents for whatever reason.
They may have passed on.
Marrying an older individual is an attempt by a younger person to make up for this relationship deficiency.
There is no better love than grandparents’ love.
Treasure them while they are around T&T.
AV Rampersad
Princes Town