Blue skies and a gentle breeze, off we were to the Oval. Traditionally our posses arrive at the Oval to see the first ball being bowled. Having paid $400 each to enter, and an inexplicably long time to process the tickets, we missed the first ball!
Armed with our curry duck, stew pork, curry egg and aloo, dhalpuri and buss-up shot, and of course our Johnnie and coconut, we were prepared for a day at the Oval.
Wayne, a QPCC member and beer drinker, said he is not walking with beers since we will get at the Oval. No one walked with a cooler either.
After taking our seats in the sparsely populated stand, we realised that not only was there no Carib in the Carib Stand, there was no ice either.
We negotiated with a vendor for six Stag for $100 and he was so kind that he closed the deal with seven for $100, which we promptly, in good faith (and hoping he would deliver), paid in advance.
After some anxious moments, he did indeed deliver the goods.
Donald, who always misses the first ball, served up ice galore on his arrival, and Roger topping up after tea. So what was missing? Yes, salt nuts duly “tossed” up by none other than the original “nutsman”, Jumbo!
A female spectator who dropped her pack was told, “Girl, you could make the West Indies team!” So even Jumbo was back!
We soon settled down, with yours truly betting the posses that “I not taking a drink until we take a wicket”. Well, needless to say, with India batting first, I was thirsty by lunchtime.
Thankfully, Mit was generous to ease the restrictions and it would seem that was what was necessary as the West Indies rose to the occasion. From a dominant position of 121 for one at lunch, the second session closed at 182 for four.
Each wicket was lustily cheered. Anyone outside the Oval would have thought we won the match. Nothing was more spectacular—that Gabriel got one to nip back and sent Rahane’s stumps cartwheeling.
In the end, just as how our “skotch” ran out, so did the West Indies’ adrenaline, with Kohli and Jadeja safely guiding India to a commanding 288 -4. (Kawal promised not to make such an error again.)
Please remember this is a strong India team and they are ranked number one in the world in Test cricket. So, kudos to our players who have stuck to the task whilst many who have walked through the corridors of West Indies cricket have opted to ply their trade outside West Indies cricket, leaving the West Indies talent pool very shallow.
So what do we need to do as fans of West Indies cricket? We need to bring back the good old days by packing our baskets and heading down to the Oval to support—yes, support—our fledging cricketers, and hope and pray good sense will prevail in the boardroom of the West Indies Cricket Board and they would lead us out of our misery.
Do not be fooled—we have an abundance of talent in the West Indies and, yes, good programmes to back it up. What we lack is leadership, but more of this on another day.
Let us hope that soon the Carib Stand will be filled once more not only with beers, but the thousands who used to enjoy the game of cricket—a game of glorious uncertainties!
