No common sense in vaccine rollout

Did the staff at the health centres know only 50 persons could have been be vaccinated per day? When they realised this, did they not think to register the names and telephone numbers of the other elderly citizens already in line from 5.30 a.m. who were sent home when the vaccinations ran out?
Common sense is lacking here. The public should have been told to register at the nearest health centre and await a call as to where to go to be vaccinated, on which date and time.
Health centre phones are not being answered anywhere, so no point adding new lines.
I went to register at the new Diego Martin Health Centre when we were told to in March 2021, and I got a phone call in April to go to a health centre in Tacarigua to be vaccinated. I refused, as I live in Cocorite.
In April I got another phone call to go to the Queen’s Park Savannah Paddocks to get my first vaccination, which I did. This was handled without a hitch for which I have to congratulate the Health Ministry. I have gotten a second call to have my second vaccination on June 24 at the same venue.
Elderly citizens or anyone standing in line to enter a health centre and being turned back is a disgrace.
Patricia Blades
Cocorite