No common sense in vaccine rollout

Did the staff at the health centres know only 50 persons could have been be vaccinated per day? When they realised this, did they not think to register the names and telephone numbers of the other elderly citizens already in line from 5.30 a.m. who were sent home when the vaccinations ran out?

Common sense is lacking here. The public should have been told to register at the nearest health centre and await a call as to where to go to be vaccinated, on which date and time.

Health centre phones are not being answered anywhere, so no point adding new lines.

I went to register at the new Diego Martin Health Centre when we were told to in March 2021, and I got a phone call in April to go to a health centre in Tacarigua to be vaccinated. I refused, as I live in Cocorite.

In April I got another phone call to go to the Queen’s Park Savannah Paddocks to get my first vaccination, which I did. This was handled without a hitch for which I have to congratulate the Health Ministry. I have gotten a second call to have my second vaccination on June 24 at the same venue.

Elderly citizens or anyone standing in line to enter a health centre and being turned back is a disgrace.

Patricia Blades

Cocorite

Be careful what you wish for, Kamla

The initiation of a Commission of Enquiry into the Government’s management of Covid-19, for which Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is so passionately clamouring, would be instructive if it presented an opportunity for the people of Trinidad and Tobago to hear from her just how she would have managed this health crisis had she been in charge.

Pfizer donation needs full disclosure

The hush-hush arrival of a “small donation” of vials of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, flown in and apparently hand-delivered by courier to the Ministry of National Security, raises more questions than the number of vials involved.

Mandatory Covid-19 vaccines?

I am repeatedly asked by various stakeholders whether Covid-19 vaccination could be made mandatory, so today I offer some initial thoughts.

This is not a clear-cut legal question and there are good arguments on both sides. There is no law, precedent or policy which governs the matter at present. Labour law, public health and human rights issues intermingle and ultimately, what is reasonable and in the majority interest would likely prevail.

Setting aside xenophobia to benefit T&T

Why would a person willingly give up their family, job and community to embark on an illegal, dangerous journey to another country?

In the case of the Venezuelans, it’s because they are generally running away from unbearable, life-threatening circumstances.

Consider 3-shot Sinopharm

I hope the Government considers giving a booster shot of the Sinopharm vaccine if supplies are available to this country. Dr Amery Browne, Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, said T&T will receive 200,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine from China this week.