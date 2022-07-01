No confidence in local judgments

In an article in a daily newspaper of Saturday, March 27, 2021, Mr Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC, stated in a matter to have the sedition laws repealed that it was a case he knew he would not win in the T&T courts, but one which he would win at the Privy Council.
Recently, too, in the Piarco 1 matter, the five law lords of the Privy Council ruled that every adjudicator in T&T was wrong.
From chief magistrate Sherman McNicolls who appeared to be politically biased, to the High Court judge, to the three Court of Appeal judges.
No, sir, I cannot have any confidence in local or regional judgments, no matter what AG Armour says. Leave my final appeal with the Privy Council.
Len Ragoobir
Charlieville