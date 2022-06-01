The Attorney General wants the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) as our highest court. As one reason he said two of the members are one son and one daughter of the soil. I take this opportunity to say the AG is not a son of our soil, and as a born and bred Trini, I will not allow a Dominican to sway me.
Have you noticed how many of our local decisions have been overturned by a higher court? Also should there not be some diminution of status to the adjudicator when his or her judgment is overturned?
I would like to cite as an example of disparity a situation where a group of Venezuelan illegals was escorted out of our waters, but as soon as the Coast Guard left, the migrants did a u-turn. They were, however, arrested on arrival.
In the High Court, before a judge, a registered migrant, who himself came here illegally, presented a sworn affidavit saying he had arranged to bring his wife and son here illegally, but when he arrived at the port of entry to collect them, he learned they had been arrested. The judge ruled the pair should be allowed to go and reside with the man.
Some days later, a similar-status woman presented an affidavit saying she also arranged to bring her daughter illegally on the same trip. This time it was before a another judge, who ruled Immigration had all rights to repatriate the child and suggested the mother could also be deported.
He even sent a copy of his judgment to the DPP and a copy to the CoP, but I have not heard of any future action being taken.
Did these two justices interpret the same law, and how can I have any confidence in sympathetic adjudications?