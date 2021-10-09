I do hope that the following will help you and your readers better understand what might have been the thinking behind the removal of VAT (value-added tax) on orange and apple juice, bottled water and the other items that were included.
In the case of apple and orange juice and bottled water, historically, these beverages have been VAT-free, and it was the PNM (People’s National Movement) that introduced VAT on these items in 2016, so the removal of VAT on them now should simply be seen as a way to make a few healthy beverage options more affordable to the masses who, in this time of Covid and higher-than-usual unemployment, are being put under additional financial stress from increased prices due to worldwide inflation and significantly increased shipping costs.
We should remember that the Government makes healthcare available for free, or at a greatly subsidised cost, to the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, so it would make sense, both socially and economically, to have a healthy citizenry. People drink, or are supposed to drink, eight servings of liquids a day, so the removal of VAT on these items could and should sway consumers to buy more of them, but this increased volume will not increase the overall number of beverages people consume daily and, therefore, not contribute to more bottles, cans or cartons being thrown into our drains and rivers.
In the case of bottled water, the more bottled water people buy and drink, in addition to the health benefits people get from drinking more water and less sugary drinks, the environment actually benefits, as these bottles are significantly lighter than those used for soft drinks, which means the amount of plastic that ends up in our rivers and drains would be less than it is currently, and not more as your article has suggested.
With respect to the long-overdue beverage bill, the recent delay in its passage has nothing to do with any delay tactics on the part of the private sector or because of any incompetence or mischief on the part of the Government, but rather the delay is understandably as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
How could a beverage deposit bill be launched safely in the middle of Covid when one of the most important parts of the bill would require a massive, initial clean-up campaign to address the containers in our environment that are already there, on which no deposit was initially paid? The introduction of this deposit legislation would also require multiple collection centres and depots to be set up or built throughout our country, all of which would have been difficult, if not impossible, to do safely and, quite possibly, even if it could have been done safely, may not have been able to become operational due to the start-stop/open-close of construction over the last 18 months due to Covid.
The AG’s office, from which all legislation is drafted, was under an increased workload, prioritising drafting Covid and curfew legislation, along with the many other legislations that were passed over the last 18 months.
The country and the beverage industry should expect that as soon as Covid is over, the beverage bill will come back on the agenda, and there should be a high probability that this bill can come into effect in time for the January 2023 dry season, which is the best time to do the required six-month clean-up campaign, with the private sector then commencing thereafter the charging of deposits on all beverage containers sold, and refunds given on the return of the containers.
On your comments about healthier items being considered to be made VAT-free, the Minister of Finance made it clear in his post-budget discussions with the TTMA (Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association) that the primary initiative of this action to remove VAT on certain products was to give some financial aid to consumers.
While it would be wonderful if people chose to only buy and eat healthy products, it’s a fact that most healthy products are indeed more expensive than the traditional products, and thus are at present out of reach for most people in this financially stressed time due to Covid; that unfortunately also coincides with levels of worldwide inflation not seen in decades.
So from my point of view, with respect to the items selected for VAT removal, the selection seems to be a fair balance of some healthy items such as apple and orange juice and bottled water, and other items that are not as healthy, but do in fact make up a significant portion of what the majority of our citizenry can afford to purchase on a regular basis at this time.
In closing, I cannot fault you in your quest for a certain level of idealism for the people in our country and in pushing for a clean environment and a healthy nation, but I do disagree with you on the timing of your pursuit. Once Covid is over and our economy has started to rebound, all that you have outlined should definitely be put high on the agenda. However, at this time, when our proverbial ship is sinking, fighting over “who gets to sit where on the boat” is a waste of time when our energies should all be focused on getting the ship to shore.
Robin Persad
former CEO, Supermarket Association