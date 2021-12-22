It is good to see the delight on faces of the visitors to our beaches. It is also great to see that these beachgoers recognise they have still to be careful.
But, what about Tobago’s beaches? What about its tourism industry?
Global tourism is back-pedalling because of the threat of the Omicron coronavirus variant, now spreading like wild fire. Tobagonians are at extreme risk, far more than Trinidadians. They have to be made to understand that vaccinating for them is the difference between long-term prosperity and death.
Will the two new fast ferries have to be made into safe zones? Will unvaccinated Trinidadians be allowed to visit Tobago?
How sad it is that the euphoria of winning the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election must now be tempered with the unassailable reality of physical and economical death right on your doorstep.
At present, no country can contain the effects of the Delta and Omicron variants. There will be very little, if any, visitors from the First World arriving in large numbers. Only Trinidadians will try to help.
Shameful indeed about T&T trade union leaders protesting the call for the enforced vaccinating of public sector workers. I hope these union leaders are fully vaccinated.
The mental obscenity of this misguided road show is a slap in the face for the workers who are not being encouraged to vaccinate.
In any event, the T&T Industrial Court can never handle cases that have no merit. Workers and their families will remain locked up in a mental remand yard for many months, if not years on end.
Globally, traditional industrial relations practices died of Covid-19 the very day the virus first surfaced.
The revelation that so many employees of the protective services are under-vaccinated is frightening in the extreme. The police and prison officers, in particular, appear unable to appreciate the travesty that will ensue if they continue to die by their own hands.
Last week it was listed that about 20 police officers had died because of Covid-19. Three weeks from now, how many more police officers will be listed as dead?
I do not even want to think of the enormity of the braindead stance of the nursing fraternity. I am too embarrassed to even speak. If I were wealthy, I would send all protesting nursing staff home and employ more Cuban nurses at my own expense.