There are some theories floating about on the topic of property tax. On one hand, we have the citizens who are being told this tax will go directly to the corporations. Then the Government tries to insist this money is “extra” and this will increase the allocations to the corporations. So, here I go into this murky murk.
At present, the corporations are “allocated” funds for their operations at budget time. This is basically a promise. The man with the money gives out the funds at odd intervals, and usually not in the amounts promised. The corporations usually have to beg and plead to get funds during the year, sometimes recruiting their MP to add their voice.
Also, when the funds are “released”, their use is prescribed by he who writes the cheque. For instance, if there is need for funds to repair equipment, such as before the expected rainy season, and the money comes in only to pay for contractors for previous works, then the said equipment actually does not get repaired.
Now the Government in Parliament said the property tax funds from residential properties will go directly to corporations. In fact, what they mean is that the funds collected and budgeted to be collected will be “allocated” to the corporation. Then this will be deducted from the total budget needed by the corporation, and the balance will then be made up from the Ministry of Local Government budget. So, no increase.
There is still no guarantee the funds will be sent. There is no change to the system, except for the arithmetic. There is no direct corporation account to which the funds will go when a resident makes their payment. All the money still goes into Consolidated Fund, and the man with the power pays out as he wants. There is no surety, there must only be trust.
Trust me, he says. I will do it.
Yes, we will believe you, when we see it.
Anne de Silva
St Joseph