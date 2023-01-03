The more handouts, the more the people want? There is no end to this dependency to get subsidised prices for gasoline, electricity, telephone, bus and ferry transport, etc, and still those bills are not paid monthly; and also many who got Government housing do not pay their rent? How can this continue?

When T&T had high oil and gas prices, these subsidies should have been removed entirely for us to learn to become responsible citizens paying the market price for these commodities like other countries have had to do.

It is better to teach our citizens how to fish rather than give them free fish. The lesson most of us still have to learn is to save money from the day you get your first job, as it will accumulate and earn interest if you do not spend it.

Only then, when you retire, will you be able to have the same standard of living you enjoyed when you worked those 40-plus years. Today children are dropping out of school at 15 and turning to crime.

To look at what another has and envy them for the apartment they bought, or say they had opportunities you did not, is because you are fooling yourself and playing this “race talk” which politicians encourage? When did it start that parents and teachers failed the young people in their care?

If you are indulging your children by giving them everything they want, partying and living beyond your means, you will end up with nothing.

Our whole world has changed due to war and a pandemic, so the cost of goods is rising all over the world and we have no control over it.

Patricia Blades

Cocorite

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Politics is showing up for people

Politics is showing up for people

At age 73, it is probably too late to expect Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to change either his personality or his politics, especially when they have taken him to the ­pinnacle political position not once, but twice.

...Don’t forget that pothole

I would like to make an urgent appeal to the outgoing president to use her influence to get a dangerous pothole fixed—permanently.

I speak of the one at the traffic light at the junction of the Morne Coco Road and the Diego Martin Highway. It’s on the president’s route anytime she’s travelling from her house to go into the city.

Night of fireworks horror

It was a night of horror for my family and I in Blue Range, Diego Martin. Fireworks raged for at least 20 minutes constantly from midnight, and intermittently for hours thereafter.

The tranquillisers we gave our dog did not effectively help to keep him calm and, with the ensuing bombardment, he became as jittery as his owners.

No end to this dependency

The more handouts, the more the people want? There is no end to this dependency to get subsidised prices for gasoline, electricity, telephone, bus and ferry transport, etc, and still those bills are not paid monthly; and also many who got Government housing do not pay their rent? How can this continue?

Thanks for your service

Goodbye, Auntie Tantie. May our country continue to benefit from your wisdom and fervour. As you depart, I wonder what has changed during your service as the first woman presi­dent of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

Institutional inertia

Institutional inertia

The Privy Council recently handed down a judgment involving a minor who suffered from a genetic abnormality but had to be removed from his mother’s care. After initial attempts at placement failed, the child was placed in the care of the St Michael’s Industrial School and later, the St Ann’s Mental Hospital, although his problem was not a mental illness. At both institutions he suffered physical and sexual abuse.