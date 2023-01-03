The more handouts, the more the people want? There is no end to this dependency to get subsidised prices for gasoline, electricity, telephone, bus and ferry transport, etc, and still those bills are not paid monthly; and also many who got Government housing do not pay their rent? How can this continue?
When T&T had high oil and gas prices, these subsidies should have been removed entirely for us to learn to become responsible citizens paying the market price for these commodities like other countries have had to do.
It is better to teach our citizens how to fish rather than give them free fish. The lesson most of us still have to learn is to save money from the day you get your first job, as it will accumulate and earn interest if you do not spend it.
Only then, when you retire, will you be able to have the same standard of living you enjoyed when you worked those 40-plus years. Today children are dropping out of school at 15 and turning to crime.
To look at what another has and envy them for the apartment they bought, or say they had opportunities you did not, is because you are fooling yourself and playing this “race talk” which politicians encourage? When did it start that parents and teachers failed the young people in their care?
If you are indulging your children by giving them everything they want, partying and living beyond your means, you will end up with nothing.
Our whole world has changed due to war and a pandemic, so the cost of goods is rising all over the world and we have no control over it.
Patricia Blades
Cocorite