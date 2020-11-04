The UNC’s Opposition Leader has made it quite clear there will be licks on December 6 for Vasant Bharath, a former senator with the People’s Partnership.
Well, this should be no surprise to anyone, especially those who interfere with her leadership. In fact, according to Basdeo Panday, founder of the UNC, she wrested the leadership role from him without any prior notice.
In that same context, good politicians are expected to demonstrate finesse, skill and tact when dealing with their adversaries to demonstrate that the principles of democracy are totally embraced.
Nonetheless, US president Abraham Lincoln made it abundantly clear when he mentioned “nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test man’s character, give him power”.
As a result, her character comes into question and her behaviour appears erratic.
So, to put it mildly, she has no intention of surrendering her position or welcoming her challengers with open arms. In fact, she has resorted to a diatribic mode to remain in power at all costs.
Jay Rakhar
New York