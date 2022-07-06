Re: “The SEA dilemma”, published on Monday, July 4.
The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) wishes to advise that there were no flaws in the compilation or analysis of results for the Trinidad and Tobago Secondary Entrance Examination (SEA).
The quality assurance process of CXC requires that preliminary results be released prior to final results, in order to facilitate due diligence. Each year, following the release of preliminary examination results, candidates, schools and regional ministries of education are given the opportunity to query these results, as we understand that there may be questions about grades. This process is standard practice for examination/awarding bodies.
CXC has an established policy in place for candidates to query their results, as well as to submit requests to have a script reviewed. Once the query and review processes are completed, final results are issued. Once final results are released, CXC has no role in school placements or the awarding or determination of national scholarship recipients.
CXC is committed to the integrity of its quality assurance process and the co-operation with regional governments on educational development in the region.