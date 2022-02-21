Over the last two years many persons have expressed their views regarding whether or not one should be vaccinated.
I now ask the question... Have any of you ever been tested for the virus long before you decided to take the vaccine? I am guessing...No. So you never knew if you were resistant to the virus.
My son, my wife who had a lung infection prior to contracting the virus and I have not been vaccinated and we all survived.
My son and I also tested positive and we had no symptoms whatsoever which is why I asked the earlier question.
How many other people are like us? So unaffected by the virus, walking around as normal as can be and why should we be vaccinated.
We are close to a family that was vaccinated and three members of that family (one in the US and two here in Trinidad) just like Kenny-J have succumbed to the virus.
Infants are being vaccinated against measles et. with one shot.
As a young boy at elementary school I was vaccinated against polio and TB and later in life against smallpox with just one shot.
What is so different with this virus that it requires three and possibly four shots and you are still not immune to the virus?
My last question is why are infants and young children not being vaccinated at this time with the same vaccine that is being administered to everyone else?