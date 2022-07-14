This is my first letter to the editor, but I feel completely stuck and without options. This letter comes to you really in frustration with Caribbean Airlines (CAL) and trying to get some answers and a solution to my problem.
On July 2, I started my journey from Geneva to Paris, then from Paris to St Maarten, both with Air France. The final leg of my journey was to Port of Spain (PoS) with CAL. Upon my arrival to PoS, I did not get my one checked luggage, so I made a report. This was the first time in my decades of flying that I have not received my luggage.
On July 3, I received a call saying that my luggage was in Amsterdam and that on July 5, it would arrive in PoS on a KLM flight. My luggage did not arrive on the 5th, so I was told that there would be another flight on July 8 so I should wait until then. On July 8, still no luggage, so I was told to wait for the other KLM flight on the 10th, and if no luggage that I should make a claim.
It is now July 14 and I still have no luggage. On July 10, I made a full claim accompanied by an Excel sheet of my beloved items in my luggage.
You can guess that I am very perturbed and worried as all of my favourite things are in that piece of luggage. What is most upsetting, when I call the local baggage office in PoS (669-3000, ext 7514), I am met with an attitude, rudeness and no empathy to the fact that I am looking desperately for my luggage. This rudeness is very evident, particularly with the persons working during the day (morning period).
I am currently really bothered as no one can give me an answer or even update me on where my luggage is, and it seems like no one cares. This was my first flight since the pandemic and CAL has truly been a disappointment.
Regardless of the fact that my initial flight was with Air France, my final flight was with Caribbean Airlines which I hold accountable for not receiving or even knowing the whereabouts of my luggage.
It really seems that poor customer service is a given with Caribbean Airlines, and this is possibly due to the fact that there is a lack of competition in this region for flight services to certain countries/islands. They feel that it’s okay to treat paying customers as they see fit.
I would really like an update on my luggage or at least to feel that someone acknowledges my loss and can assist me with finding the items that I love so dearly.
Can anyone help me?
SueMin Nathaniel-Girdharrie
Mt Hope