No hope for Windies after Kensington Oval thrashing

The beginning of the end of the West Indies’ T20I World Cup title bid later this year was painfully obvious on Saturday when the Caribbean side was dominated by England on home soil in Barbados without a whimper or fight or a glimmer of hope in the whole match against their rampant visitors.
The Windies’ bowlers were first carted to all parts of Kensington Oval by the English in a manner that would only make the most optimistic of punters bet on WI making the semifinals at the tournament of T20I champions, while the Caribbean’s batters did not know what to do against the contrastingly inventive and classy bowling of the Three Lions that left even Windies’ own aged lion, Kieron Pollard, clueless before the whole world.
You see, even the regular bettor must know that if Windies cannot beat a top team like England three times in a row on home soil, they cannot win the T20I World Cup in a few months’ time because, despite what the WI cricket officialdom is saying, the Caribbean’s finest have no consistency with either bat or ball.
This is more alarming because the only Windies cricketers who can repeat match-winning performances with both bat and ball, sensational Sunil Narine and Carlos Braithwaite along with our only batter who can do this at the highest level of cricket, in the form of Shimron Hetmyer, are all mysteriously being left out of the midst of the men in maroon.
If this madness continues in the team’s T20I World Cup bid, we are wasting our time even boarding the plane to this blue-ribbon event, as the hiding that Windies are going to get from India away in a few weeks is going to make crystal clear to any gambler who knows how to make money in cricket.
Fitzroy Othello
Princes Town