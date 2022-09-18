I have been called upon by a senior member of the administration of the Judiciary for whom I have had great admiration and respect over many years to retract my letter to the editor dated September 15, 2023, on the grounds that the reference to members of the High Court not being invited to the opening of Parliament this year was, he has now told me, the decision of members of the staff of Parliament, not of the Judiciary as I had said.
I was wrong and apologise unreservedly.
I am also called upon to retract my words implying someone in the staff had overstepped his authority (which I had perceived as being defiant and immature against a senior judge). My perception was based on a press statement I witnessed on Morning Edition made by a judge that she had been barred by a security guard from entering her office in the Hall of Justice to work on a public holiday. The senior member demanded that I retract what I had said as “sullying the professionalism of large numbers of dedicated and hard-working individuals”.
I admit that I’m very defensive about the respect in which I feel members of the Judiciary should be held, and of the female members in particular. I honestly had no intention of sullying the professionalism of the entire staff thereby. Perhaps in not naming any names I may have overdone it.
Out of my deep respect to the gentleman who was offended, I therefore agree to retract that statement.
Diana Mahabir-Wyatt