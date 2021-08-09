What is manslaughter? It is the unintentional death of another person as a result of reckless actions, negligence, criminal activity, or any other persons’ actions.
There are several examples of involuntary manslaughter- from acts of texting and driving, to using and abusing drugs and discharging a firearm. I am not an attorney but I am taking the risk of making this statement – failure to take the jab can be likened to involuntary manslaughter!
Manslaughter is a common law legal term for homicide considered by law as less culpable than murder. The distinction between the two is said to have been first made by the ancient law maker of the seventh century BC called Draco. Probably that is where the word draconian action comes from.
When you go liming with your friends and family and you get Covid-19 and you take it home and someone gets it from you and dies, this can be construed as involuntary manslaughter. And it is not man’s laughter. It is indeed no laughing matter. If you do not practise the three Ws and you get the virus, do not pass it on!
If you have the symptoms of Covid and you attend work you run the risk of wilfully infecting your colleagues. When you cause the spread of Covid to a family and deaths occur, this can be construed as involuntary manslaughter.
Not taking the vaccine unless it is for health matters is no laughing matter. It is serious business. In my company, I made it mandatory that everyone had to get the jab. A senior employee challenged me, stating that I cannot force someone to take the jab. My response was that I have the right and responsibility to protect my employees and my customers and we can go to the courts if necessary. Under another heading I will expand on that but suffice to say the court would not find favour with the unjabbed.
Business has been very tough especially with the lockdowns and the future looks grim. I make no apologies but I cannot afford reckless and irresponsible behaviour to affect my business. I simply cannot afford to be shut down if any of my employees get the virus. And what about my responsibility to my customers?
I must proudly say that all my employees have received at least the first jab and contrary to some people’s opinion, it does not matter what brand it is. The best jab is the one that is available. People are saying because of the type of jab, I may not be able to travel or go on a cruise. What wisdom! Who wants to travel with all the turmoil taking place all over the world with the new Delta variant?
In making wise decisions, we must use reliable data, research and place some reliance on the experts, our scientists and medical practitioners – who probably has kept the world alive to this date. The Delta variant that had started out in India and spread to South East Asia and now Europe and the United States of America is wreaking havoc
The good news is that it has not reached our shores to date; the bad news is that as sure as day follows night, it will soon get here. The good news also is those who took the vaccine will have a great chance of not being hospitalised.
Ladies and gentlemen, let us be our brother’s keepers. The Delta variant is much more dangerous than the alpha or any variant. Research has shown that the Delta variant requires hospitalisation and oxygen etc. You cannot stay at home and quarantine and expect to be cured.
Terrence Kalloo
via e-mail