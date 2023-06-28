Following the Attorney General’s news conference on Monday on the eight-year-old extradition saga of Jack Warner, I ask the following relevant question: who or what really is behind Government’s indomitable desire to extradite our 80-year-old citizen Jack Warner to expire in a foreign jail?
Is it dirty politics? Revenge, maybe? Or is it merely the engaging of wilful blindness so as to appease the requesting country that they may look down favourably on us, offering pittances because we placed far greater emphasis on their request than considered the salient circumstances, if not the end result for which our illustrious son of the soil is being sought? Have they given even a modicum of thought that had an American committed the 29 charges Jack is accused of committing in a foreign country, America would rush to unconsciously sign off the authority to proceed (ATP)?
Does a civil government not have a sacrosanct responsibility to protect its citizens rather than rush them off to a known over-prosecutorial country whose punishment is usually far greater than the crime? Are they not aware of that country’s justice system where callously vainglorious prosecutors overlook justice for unbridled convictions and unconscionable, long-term incarcerations, arrogantly uncaring of the social consequences like destruction of family life, parenting, etc? Are they unaware that for over eight years, Jack’s beloved son is debarred from leaving the requesting country “until his father shows up”?
Should we overlook Jack’s repeated statements that his persecution is in retaliation for his vote favouring South Africa and the African continent as first-time hosts for the 2010 FIFA games rather than the US who held many before? The privilege bestowed on South Africa was also deep appreciation for the legendary Nelson Mandela.
FIFA is football’s management body, headquartered in Switzerland, and to the best of my knowledge have not filed charges against Jack nor publicly accused him of fraudulent practices necessitating request for his extradition to Switzerland. America is always admiringly sensitive and intensely caring for and about their passport holders overseas, inflexibly refusing to sign on, like many nations, to the International Criminal Court to bring their citizens to justice for appalling military crimes worldwide.
Matter of fact, many reputable countries do not extradite their citizens, more so to countries where injustices prevail, and it is therefore incumbent on our Government to be caring of their citizens, caring not to expose them to harm and suffering, and our entire inequitable extradition treaty with the US ought to be urgently re-examined, always putting our citizens first, questioning the demands and anticipated ruling, just as this requesting country would unhesitatingly do for their own citizens.
Thank God that Jack has the financial means to sustain his near-insurmountable battle as compared to average citizens who would be languishing in jail. Thank God we still have a justice system where, even when the Privy Council cleared the way last November to extradite, a victimised citizen with brilliant attorneys can discover a “specialty argument” under Section 14 (4) of our Constitution.
Our culture is always to destroy, as so ably demonstrated by our history, as we choose to ignore that Jack’s unselfish contribution to our country far outweighs that which he is accused of, and justice will not be served by our country extraditing him on a platter, nonchalant of further humiliating him to a sentence of unconscionable proportions.