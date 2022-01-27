There is so much hypocrisy flowing from the Opposition in this matter of political interference in the Police Service, particularly the selection of the commissioner of police.

In her latest salvo, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar publicly questioned whether the Prime Minister violated the “Constitution and law by deliberately sabotaging” the selection of a commissioner of police.

It would be interesting for her to tell us if the Constitution and law were violated in the sacking of Canadian-born police commissioner Dwayne Gibbs and his assistant in 2012. Was there political interference in the hounding out of office of Gibbs?

If memory may have failed her, perhaps her then-acting attorney general and her national security minister could assist.

Surely, Kamla and her tag team are no knights in shining armour!

Harry Partap

former UNC MP

Beetham or political sabotage?

The Beetham Gardens sewer project is of prime importance to the health and well being of all persons living in Beetham and environs. It is most obscene alleged sabotage to the pumps by Beetham residents has been discovered.

Obviously, Minister Marvin Gonzales’s intention to get WASA functioning optimally for the entire T&T means that political opponents see him as a threat.

The power of trade unions

Every person has the right to his opinion. The unions’ mantra is an employer cannot lawfully unilaterally alter terms and conditions of existing contracts of employment.

When it was suggested that in discharging the mandate of the OSHA Act, an employer after mandatory discussions with the Health and Safety Committee, in so doing, may have to lawfully alter terms of employment. I believe there is in existence a principle that when contract and equity clash, then equity prevails.

Use Cyril Duprey to motivate entrepreneurs of African descent

Ms Claire Gomez-Miller, the executive chairman of CLICO was quoted in a recent news story as having said that “one of her dreams is to establish a CLICO Cyril Duprey Museum”.

Current in the news is the report of conflict between Shanghai Construction and UDeCOTT over the contract for building the central block of the Port of Spain General Hospital.

Put an end to ‘safe, segregation, zones’

Martin Luther King day was celebrated on January 17, 2022. Here in T&T, many do not realise how dangerously close we have become to living in a segregated society.

Can someone please tell us what is the difference between these so-called safe zones and segregation, literally hiding behind the mask?

