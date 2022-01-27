There is so much hypocrisy flowing from the Opposition in this matter of political interference in the Police Service, particularly the selection of the commissioner of police.
In her latest salvo, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar publicly questioned whether the Prime Minister violated the “Constitution and law by deliberately sabotaging” the selection of a commissioner of police.
It would be interesting for her to tell us if the Constitution and law were violated in the sacking of Canadian-born police commissioner Dwayne Gibbs and his assistant in 2012. Was there political interference in the hounding out of office of Gibbs?
If memory may have failed her, perhaps her then-acting attorney general and her national security minister could assist.
Surely, Kamla and her tag team are no knights in shining armour!
Harry Partap
former UNC MP