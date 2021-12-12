No law to restrict Watson Duke

I join in support of the view expressed by Mr Clyde Weatherhead that there is no requirement for Mr Watson Duke to relinquish his position as President of the Public Services Association (PSA) in order take up duties as Deputy Chief Secretary in the Tobago House of Assembly.
This is a matter to be dealt with by the organisations involved, that is, the PSA and the THA. There is no law that can restrict Mr Duke from performing in both positions, and, as Mr Weatherhead pointed out, there is adequate precedent for this.
As he has reminded us, many of the prime movers of our democratic achievements, including both decolonisation and independence, needed to pursue the separate paths of private and public service, and did so admirably. Without the foundation laid by these leaders our country would not have achieved the level of development that we have.
There are those who would argue that one person cannot wear two hats, but those who are true to themselves would acknowledge that most of the prime achievers in our society do in fact wear more than one hat, and in many cases multiple hats.
The other side of that coin is, which of our ministers can claim to be super achievers although wearing only one hat? Not one of them can lay claim to such an accolade. Even the most die-hard PNM supporter would be hard put to defend such a claim.
The fact is that Mr Duke owes his supporters, whether they are in the PSA or the THA, or both, the best that he can give them, and that should be left to the respective organisations, not simply the leaders, to decide through their internal mechanisms.
The Chief Secretary should be cautious not to be seduced by the specious, selective arguments of his party’s opponents who wish to deprive the PDP and the PSA of Mr Duke’s undeniable energy, enterprise and leadership qualities. His right to make a studied, objective decision about how best to serve the purpose of the people who voted for him in both organisations should remain unfettered.
Karan Mahabirsingh