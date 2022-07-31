No, M’lady... no museum please

I had to go to the Curepe Post Office to collect a package. Because of Covid there are lines six feet apart so I asked the person ahead of me to move up so I could stand at my line. He was called up and one of the clerks saw me, grey-headed and with a cane, so she told the security guard to let me come in also saying that she noticed that I had to pick up a registered mail and I should not have to stand in the sun.