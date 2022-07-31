No, M’lady... no museum please

Just as we have done for the past 30 years, the politicians and wannabe civic (pseudo-political) groups continue to “tote-feelings” and pretend they are so concerned about the assault on the democracy of our sovereign nation that continues to haunt us until today.
Thirty-two years after, the same government officials who snickered and revelled when then Prime Minister and his Ministers were assaulted and terrorised, including Winston Dookeran whose leadership qualities failed the nation as far back as then, come to pretend that they have commissioned displays, they lay wreaths and make speeches that mean absolutely nothing.
The one person I thought was true in his commitment through his annual walk calling, inter alia, for a commission of enquiry, has since discredited himself in the recent “African/Indian name” bacchanal.. so that’s the end of that.
So among them all, I do extend a hearty thank you to erstwhile THA Secretary Farley “Moses” Augustine for erecting his monument in honour of those who have fallen. Given his age, he would have been a toddler when it happened, and whereas he has benefited from the political legacy of ANR Robinson, he must be recognised for his gesture. Tobago should be proud of him and itself as they have consistently identified with their own sons of their soil, the only exception being the political soiling they put on Keith Rowley and Tracy Davidson-Celestine.
This year, I am hearing that the invisible Head of State wants a museum dedicated to the coup. What nonsense! What will that serve, except a place to start another? Has anyone ever suggested a museum for the such important events like the Red House fire/water riots or the 1970 uprising? Why is there no statute for the Chief Servant Makandal Daaga, the truest liberator and champion of equality to date. Is it because he aligned his party to the People’s Partnership, just as he joined with the sugar union to march to Port of Spain where he and Mr Panday were nearly beaten to death? No M’lady and others, no museum, no colosseum, no kind of ... eums are needed.
What we need to do is move on. Too many people are sick and crying for help when we are patting ourselves on the back for removing so many mounds of garbage.
Only this Emancipation weekend, while the weather was great, it rained dead bodies, bullets and robberies. There are too many people including immigrants setting up begging booths and holding up placards for help when they should be deported. So may problems and they studying museum.... well well well...
Let’s see what the actors and actresses will come up with in time for next year’s performances.
This nation is too prone to toting feelings.
Linda Capildeo
St James