No more blame games!

There have a been a lot of accusations from the Minister of Health that the Opposition, especially its leader, is attempting to derail Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 vaccination programme and, of course, the blame game that has been occurring for six years.
While we all want to see the vaccination programme succeed, as we are all in this pandemic, which seems to be desperate at the moment with all the deaths and cases rising daily, the headlines in the newspapers can only talk about death and despair as T&T records 87 fatalities in the first 13 days of May 2021.
Every day we are bombarded with the harrowing figures which seem to outdo the previous day, and the continuous warning of the overwhelming of the hospitals that is eminent.
We have never faced such a menace as we do now from Covid-19, as the reality is that our family members are dying and, from the measures taken by the Government to curb the spread, many people are fighting just to feed their families. Of course we are all rooting for the Government to come together with the Opposition and to get control of this pandemic, as we are all facing it on a daily basis.
Now more than ever we need the Government and the Minister of Health to stop taking pot shots at the Opposition and vice versa. We must all come together and try our best to unite to fight this horrific virus and admit we do not have all the answers.
The Opposition was the first to bring the Covid-19 issue to Parliament and was bashed in both Houses many times. A terrible miscalculation by the Government. This is a matter of record, and we know both sides are on the same page with at least pushing the vaccination toward the population. That’s why Members of Parliament from both sides of the bench came out publicly to show they have taken the vaccine and have encouraged citizens to do the same.
It’s just that they can’t be criticised for asking for proper efficacy in the vaccines being acquired, and there must be a sufficient supply of the vaccines.
It must be acquired in a transparent manner, where if questions are asked about the safety of the Sinopharm vaccine, for example, the Government should not chastise the people who are asking the questions, but have experts answer the questions in a scientifically backed response with statistical data.
The plan should not be to ensure friends and family are enriched by exclusive deals with the suppliers that could possibly put the country in more debt for future generations, at the risk of the health of our nation.
The Government, and especially the Minister of Health, must expect these enquiries where the safety and the lives our citizens are at sake. They seem to fight anyone who just poses any questions on their unilateral decisions.
In my humble opinion, it is important that the Government face these questions head on, and recognise that the Opposition has a job to play here to ensure the efficacy and safety of the vaccination process, and citizens also get value for the public purse.
They should have pursued vaccines earlier, as the rest of the Caricom countries did; even though you are the head of Caricom and have responsibilities to that post, your first focus must be the lives of your people, your country.
With that being said, now is not the time to cry over lost opportunities; we need to unite to combat this pandemic, as everyone needs to stop playing politricks.
Vaccination should be the main goal to ensure our survival. The longer we wait for vaccines, the likelihood is that more people will die and this is a price too high to pay for our nation.
No more blame games!
Neil Gosine
Port of Spain